Terrifying mobile phone footage has captured the moment a zoo employee was attacked by an enraged zebra and violently dragged into the bushes.The dramatic incident took place at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province - and the viral videoIn the 15-second clip, which has since been viewed tens of millions of times on China's popular microblogging site Sina Weibo, tourists can be heard gasping as the zebra clamps its teeth into the zoo employee's arm.The man, surnamed Li, stumbles and falls to the ground as the animal drags him along, and a number of other employees can be seen chasing after the zebra with sticks to save their colleague.Chimelong Safari Park confirmed the incident in a public statement and said Li had only suffered "minor injuries".He was also freed within two minutes of the sudden attack, the reasons behind which are still unclear, reports said.