In an October 18, 2015 interview with Opie and Anthony on Sirius XM, Donald Trump admits he's never had the flu or a flu vaccine:
I've never had one. And thus far I've never had the flu. I don't like the idea of injecting bad stuff into your body. Which is basically what they do. And I guess this one has not been very effective to start off with. I've never had a flu shot and I've never had the flu.

"I have friends that religiously get the flu shot and then they get the flu. You know, that helps my thinking because I say why am I doing this? I've seen a lot of reports that the last flu shot is virtually totally ineffective.