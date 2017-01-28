© Mark Makela/Reuters



May invoked the spirit of the Cold War on Thursday, when she warned ofif they failed to engage with Moscow "from a position of strength."Her caution to US politicians came ahead ofIn response, a mocking poem poking fun at the PM's 'Cold War' mindset was posted on the official Twitter account of the Russian Embassy in London on Friday.Addressing a Republican 'retreat' in Philadelphia, May said: "When it comes to Russia, as so often, it is wise to turn to the example of President Reagan who, during negotiations with his opposite number Mikhail Gorbachev, used to abide byThere is nothing inevitable about conflict between Russia and the West. And nothing unavoidable about retreating to the days of the Cold War.In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Trump said it would be tadding that he was looking forward to speaking with his Russian counterpart."He called me after I won, but I haven't had a discussion, but I understand we will be having a discussion soon," he said.Russian envoys around the world are known for their tweets poking fun at Western leaders.In September of 2014, the Russian embassy to the United Arab Emirates trolled NATO's release of satellite images described as "proof" of Moscow's military involvement in Ukraine. The diplomats posted a picture of toy trucks, tanks, and armored vehicles all lined up on the ground, with the words: "#NATO's latest evidence of #Russian armor invading #Ukraine has been leaked! Seems to be the most convincing ever!"