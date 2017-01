© InfoWars

when she visits Washington DC this week. May said she will remind Trump thatThe meeting comes at an awkward time as news reports emerged also this week thatThe British submarine-launched intercontinental missile reportedly occurred last June. The test took place off the coast of Florida and the target area was supposed to be thousands of kilometers away in the southern Atlantic Ocean, apparently somewhere near the British colonial territory of St Helena, off Africa.Details still remain covered up by British authorities, but reports this week say that theReportedly, the weapon was not carrying a nuclear warhead. Where it finally landed is not yet publicly disclosed.No doubt, the American authorities were given advanced notification of the British test fire. But itthat Theresa May sets herself the mission of "pressing" Trump to continue committing to the NATO "bulwark of defense" - when the British member of the alliance nearly hit America with a faulty ICBM only a few months ago.Japan's PM Shinzo Abe met Trump earlier, but the latter was technically still only President-Elect then, not yet in office. May's meeting was due in February but has been brought forward to this week. It's not clear what prompted the earlier rescheduling - only one week after Trump's inauguration as the 45th president. Over the weekend, May was tediously hailingbetween the two countries, claiming that it would give her more gravitas to urge the American president to continue supporting NATO.Only a couple of weeks ago, Trump reiterated comments in British and German media interviews in whichThe comments reportedly sparked alarm among European members of the US-led military alliance. Trump's views appeared to tie in with hisMay told the state-owned BBC over the weekend that she "won't be afraid" to challenge Trump on redoubling American commitments to NATO and in particular urging the US president to give public assurances to Baltic states of his defense commitment in the "event of Russian aggression".The British premier won't have to do much "pressing" on Trump, as she rather self-importantly opined to the BBC. She will find herself pushing at an open door. Trump's spokesman Ted Malloch also said this weekend that the new presidentHis comments about the organization being "obsolete" were intended to indicate that Trump wants European members of the 28-nation alliance to carry aFor decades, the US has accounted for some 70 per cent of NATO's budget. This is what businessman Trump means by "obsolete". He wants European NATO partners to step up to the plate with increased military spending, which willApart from NATO, the other item on the agenda of the Trump-May meeting this week isBritain is keen towith the US especially in the light of its "Brexit" decision to quit the European Union and its single market. Indeed one can surmise that Britain is not merely keen, but rather is positively desperate to forge new commerce with the US. This is reflected in May and her Cabinet cozying up to Trump ever since his surprise election on November 8. May was one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate Trump over the phone. And earlier this month, she sent her foreign secretary Boris Johnson to New York to discuss future bilateral trade prospects with the Trump transition team.The high priority on Britain clinching a bilateral trade deal with the US is another reason why May's comments about "pressing" Trump on NATO commitment are just haughty pretensions. It's not hard to imagine that the British prime minister will be super ingratiating towards the new occupant of the White House, being extremely careful toThe notion of May giving Trump a lecture on NATO as "our bulwark of defense" is laughable given her desperation to cut a vitally important trade accord to buoy up post-Brexit Britain in the choppy waters of the global marketplace. Herare just British delusions of grandeur to cover up for the cringing fact that Downing Street is running to Washington with a begging bowl. Trump knows that his English dame is a shrinking violet, and while extending diplomatic grace, there is little doubt that the American will let May know in no uncertain terms just who the boss is.Anyway, as already noted, Trump's views on NATO are not as radically dismissive as some observers may have gleaned. In typical contradictory fashion, Trump has at other times praised the organization as "important". Also, his Defense Secretary General James "Mad Dog"during his confirmation hearings to the Senate earlier this month. Indeed, Mattis said thatWhile President Trump has repeatedly called for, he has nevertheless absented any comments about NATO's current military escalation in Poland and the Baltic States. If Trump is serious about restoring relations with Russia he shouldunder his predecessor Barack Obama, and. If anything demonstrates that NATO is "obsolete" it is surely the buildup of patently offensive forces on Russia's border - by a military organization that was set up in 1949 to combat the Soviet Union, which expired more than 25 years ago.NATO is the epitome of how the US and its alliesNATO is a de facto statement that a select-few of self-anointed nations presume the right to possess nuclear weapons, while other nations are refused this right.A month after Britain's failed ICBM test in the Atlantic, British parliamentarians voted toto the tune of $47 billion. British lawmakers werefrom the submarine HMS Vengeance off Florida. The information had been kept secret until this week. Had parliamentarians known about the potentially catastrophic misfire, the vote might have gone against upgrading Trident. So much for British democracy! And so much for theThis month, the UN ambassador from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) wrote a letter of protest over sanctions that have been slapped on his country over recent ICBM tests. Ambassador Ja Song Nam claimed that there isIt is, in his view, singularly unfair that the DPRK be sanctioned, particularly when it is arguable that such weapons development isunder the guise of annual war games around the Korean Peninsula.NATO is indeed obsolete. It should beNATO military spending is ten times that of Russia's.Also obsolete is the US-led international order underpinned by NATO which permits certain nations like Britain to possess and test fire nuclear-capable weapons while ostracizing other nations like the DPRK who dare to challenge this privileged, unjust order.Western political leaders like Donald Trump and Theresa May are so imbued with arrogant self-entitlement that, unfortunately, there isof NATO being decommissioned as the truly obsolete war machine that it is. There is no need for May to "press" Trump on supporting NATO. FTrump won't scrap it. He will just get others to pay more into it and in effect get them to subsidize the unsustainable American military-industrial complex.