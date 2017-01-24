© Paul Leiva Espinoza / Youtube
Footage has surfaced showing what appears to be two UFOs over Jerusalem, Israel, filmed at 01:00am local time early on New Year's Day:


Other videos of 'UFOs in Jerusalem' are doing the rounds, claiming to have been shot on the same night; however they all appear to have added sound and visual effects and are thus likely fakes.

This latest UFO sighting comes six years after another, more spectacular, UFO event occurred over the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem: