Puppet Masters
Trump signs executive order halting all Federal hiring - except for military
Free Thought Project
Tue, 24 Jan 2017 16:58 UTC
Included in one of the many executive orders signed by president Trump today, was an order for the US to withdraw from the tyrannical Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). Also included was an executive order for the Federal Government that implements a hiring freeze on all government jobs.
Considering Bush Jr. sent federal employment up 17 percent, and Obama up another 10 percent, placing a hiring freeze certainly seems like a good idea — and it is — in theory.
Trump is not pioneering the idea of freezing government hiring. President Ronald Reagan also signed a hiring freeze on his first day in office in 1981. President Jimmy Carter froze federal hiring three times over his four years in office.
Both of these former presidents differ from Trump, however, as Reagan noted that there will only be "exemptions in those rare and unusual circumstances where exemptions are necessary for the delivery of essential services."
The only conditions to be released by the president's office for the hiring freeze so far is that all hiring stops "except for the military."
In a press conference on Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer further elaborated on this freeze, essentially noting that only jobs to grow the security state will be added.
Comment: For more info check out: A Preview of Trump's Executive Actions
President Carter used this to withhold the appointments as his response to the pressure from Congress to make him adopt the same actions successfully forced on Obama; be the lawmaker while Congress avoids the responsibility and finger-points.
As a result the head positions began to be left vacant and run by 'acting' or 'assistant.' As the unexpected election result occurred, the freezes now are to decide who gets what in the new Administration. Had Ms Clinton won the addition to Federal employees would have continued. Makes you realize just how the power structure is all rigged from the inside.
To your request of my opinion of the manner in which a newspaper should be conducted so as to be most useful, I should answer, 'by restraining it to true facts and sound principles only.' Yet I fear such a paper would find few subscribers. It is a melancholy truth, that a suppression of the press could not more completely deprive the nation of its benefits, than is done by its abandoned prostitution to falsehood. Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle. I will add that the man who never looks into a newspaper is better informed than he who reads them; inasmuch as he who knows nothing is nearer to truth than he whose mind is filled with falsehoods and errors. He who reads nothing will still learn the great facts, and the details are all false.
¬ Reply by the U.S. President to John Norvell, 1807
