© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up the executive order on withdrawal from the Trans Pacific Partnership after signing it in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 23, 2017.
Here at the Free Thought Project we are non-partisan and are unafraid to call out the good and bad we see in Washington, no matter who does it.

Included in one of the many executive orders signed by president Trump today, was an order for the US to withdraw from the tyrannical Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). Also included was an executive order for the Federal Government that implements a hiring freeze on all government jobs.

Considering Bush Jr. sent federal employment up 17 percent, and Obama up another 10 percent, placing a hiring freeze certainly seems like a good idea — and it is — in theory.

Trump is not pioneering the idea of freezing government hiring. President Ronald Reagan also signed a hiring freeze on his first day in office in 1981. President Jimmy Carter froze federal hiring three times over his four years in office.

Both of these former presidents differ from Trump, however, as Reagan noted that there will only be "exemptions in those rare and unusual circumstances where exemptions are necessary for the delivery of essential services."

The only conditions to be released by the president's office for the hiring freeze so far is that all hiring stops "except for the military."

In a press conference on Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer further elaborated on this freeze, essentially noting that only jobs to grow the security state will be added.