FREAK weather including hurricane force winds, an earthquake and hailstones the "size of golf balls" wreaked havoc in the Costas as the Spanish holiday hotspots face the worst recorded winter for more than 50 years.Benidorm, Alicante, Costa Blanca and Majorca were hit with snow last week as the sunny destinations were in the freezing firing line for the bitter blizzards.Disappointed holidaymakers and residents took to Facebook to share their terror as the freak weather sparked chaos.One sun dweller wrote: "The Benidorm area continues to receive the worst recorded winter weather for over 50 years.There was "lots of damage" reported by the high winds, he explained.Many people are sharing their holiday dates on Facebook in the hope the weather will improve.But Brits heading to the hotspot are feeling the chill as Britain is on course to be hotter than Spain this week.Andy added: "Benidorm last night also had a earthquake."The controversial new beach, years in planning, millions of euros spent reduced to a pile of rubble by the relentless 4 metre high waves crashing onto the unprotected shore."The Benidorm earthquake was registered as 1.7 on the scale.