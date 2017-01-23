The source for this claim is Erik Prince, the founder of the security firm Blackwater (yes, that one.) In an exclusive interview at Breitbart News, Prince first states that the NYPD is "ready to make arrests in Weiner case."
Prince, who is a Trump supporter and major donor to pro-Trump Super PAC Make America Number 1, had plenty to say about the hot water that Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin may be in, according to his NYPD sources.
"I believe - I know, and this is from a very well-placed source of mine at 1PP, One Police Plaza in New York - the NYPD wanted to do a press conference announcing the warrants and the additional arrests they were making in this investigation, and they've gotten huge pushback, to the point of coercion, from the Justice Department, with the Justice Department threatening to charge someone that had been unrelated in the accidental heart attack death of Eric Garner almost two years ago. That's the level of pushback the Obama Justice Department is doing against actually seeking justice in the email and other related criminal matters," Prince claimed.
"NYPD was the first one to look at that laptop," Prince elaborated. "Weiner and Huma Abedin, his wife - the closest adviser of Hillary Clinton for 20 years - have both flipped. They are cooperating with the government. They both have - they see potential jail time of many years for their crimes, for Huma Abedin sending and receiving and even storing hundreds of thousands of messages from the State Department server and from Hillary Clinton's own homebrew server, which contained classified information. Weiner faces all kinds of exposure for the inappropriate sexting that was going on and for other information that they found."
"So NYPD first gets that computer. They see how disgusting it is. They keep a copy of everything, and they pass a copy on to the FBI, which finally pushes the FBI off their chairs, making Comey reopen that investigation, which was indicated in the letter last week. The point being, NYPD has all the information, and they will pursue justice within their rights if the FBI doesn't," Prince contended.
"There is all kinds of criminal culpability through all the emails they've seen of that 650,000, including money laundering, underage sex, pay-for-play, and, of course, plenty of proof of inappropriate handling, sending/receiving of classified information, up to SAP level Special Access Programs," he stated.
"So the plot thickens. NYPD was pushing because, as an article quoted one of the chiefs - that's the level just below commissioner - he said as a parent, as a father with daughters, he could not let that level of evil continue," Prince said.
As we hurry past the disturbing picture that paints, let's go to the transcript:
In May, Fox News reported that Bill Clinton indeed frequented Sex Slave Island with Epstein several times:"Because of Weinergate and the sexting scandal, the NYPD started investigating it. Through a subpoena, through a warrant, they searched his laptop, and sure enough, found those 650,000 emails. They found way more stuff than just more information pertaining to the inappropriate sexting the guy was doing," Prince claimed.
"They found State Department emails. They found a lot of other really damning criminal information, including money laundering, including the fact that Hillary went to this sex island with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Bill Clinton went there more than 20 times. Hillary Clinton went there at least six times."
Not only has Bill Clinton been aboard the "Lolita Express" multiple times on the way to the secluded island, reportedly Donald Trump has "at least once," according to sworn testimony reported by Vice News. Trump has called Epstein "a terrific guy" and "a lot of fun to be with."Clinton's presence aboard Jeffrey Epstein's Boeing 727 on 11 occasions has been reported, but flight logs show the number is more than double that, and trips between 2001 and 2003 included extended junkets around the world with Epstein and fellow passengers identified on manifests by their initials or first names, including "Tatiana." The tricked-out jet earned its Nabakov-inspired nickname because it was reportedly outfitted with a bed where passengers had group sex with young girls...Official flight logs filed with the Federal Aviation Administration show Clinton traveled on some of the trips with as many as 10 U.S. Secret Service agents. However, on a five-leg Asia trip between May 22 and May 25, 2002, not a single Secret Service agent is listed.
Vice News claims that Trump's one-time visit with Epstein has effectively taken the attack off the table for the campaign.
Breitbart News argues that if there were actual evidence that Trump had visited the island, it would be all over the press.
"But the fact is, you know that if the Left had emails pointing to Donald Trump visiting, multiple times, an island with underage sex slaves basically, emails, you know they'd be talking about it. They'd be shouting it from the rooftops."
"This kind of evil, this kind of true dirt on Hillary Clinton - look, you don't have to make any judgments," he added. "Just release the emails," he urged. "Just dump them. Let them out there. Let people see the light of truth."
Bill Clinton wasn't only one to go to 'sex slave island,' Killary went with him--'six times'Breitbart News has cooked up a real doozy of a claim about Hillary Clinton, but as we've learned the hard way in 2016: Stranger things have happened. The source for this claim is Erik Prince, the...