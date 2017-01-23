© Via YouTube/Donegal Weather Channel
Last night Saturday 21st of January I had clear sky for the fist part of the night here in Donegal, Ireland and had my camera out covering the night sky when a beautiful fireball fell too the north sky. I was lucky enough of to capture this as it was starting to cloud over.

I had a number of reports on my Facebook page of the same fireball which was seen in another few spot of The northwest and northern Ireland.

The Fireball occurred at 9.32pm 21st January 2017.

Note that the video is looped.


Music - Ryno's Theme
By - Royalty free music by Kevin MacLeod