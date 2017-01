© Ninjarem / YouTube

A married Muslim couple was forced to seek refuge inside their car when they were apparently attacked outside Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia because of a full-face veil worn by the wife.Ramzy Alamudi, who filmed the incident on his phone on Friday afternoon, said on Facebook that he was enjoying a "special occasion" with his wife, who had "aced" the "final exam in her medical degree," when the encounter took place.In the video, the woman, who appears to be of East Asian origin, shouts, "Who are you? Why you got a mask? Terrorist. You got a gun?" in heavily-accented English."I only reacted after she was going to snap off my wipers (it was a rainy day!) I moved the abusive woman away from my wife until several witnesses assisted in the attempt to neutralize her till security came," wrote Alamudi.The scene is then picked up by Emily Grace Guff, who witnessed the incident from outside the car and also filmed it."I see her looking so scary" and "I don't know what she carry" shouts the assailant to Alamudi."She was demanding this man show her some form of ID, calling out that she didn't belong here, and that we shouldn't let her walk around freely because we didn't know what she could have hiding under her dress," wrote Guff.Alamudi noted that what had happened to him and his wife is, sadly, yet another case of Islamophobia."Unfortunately, this type of Islamophobia isn't isolated to this one individual and incident. Rather, it is an overarching systematic issue in our society that continues to be bred by the propaganda of some media and some politicians. Dehumanizing Muslims. This is the problem," he wrote in his Facebook post.