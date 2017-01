© Tim Kelly / Reuters

Hiroji Yamashiro, 64, had been leading protests against the construction of a new US marine corps installation, before he was arrested on October 17 last year. The island already boasts 32 such facilities.Yamashiro and his supporters have claimed he is being detained for politically-motivated reasons and that theUS forces have been stationed on Okinawa since the end of WW2, and the base has long been a contentious issue in Japan. This latest series of protests are against the construction of new bases in Henoko and Takae, which locals say will damage the ecosystem. Responding to a series of questions put to him by The Washington Post, Yamashiro wrote from his prison cell:Under Japanese law, suspects can be held for a period of 23 days before they must be charged or released. Ythroughout his detention.Yamashiro's supporters have submitted a petition calling for his release to Naha district court. It has reportedly been signed by 40,000 people and there have been a number of protests outside the building.A number of public figures including documentary writer Satoshi Kamata, author Keiko Ochiai, and commentator Makoto Sataka have also called for his release.The activist remains defiant, writing to The Washington Post: "I will not get discouraged, I will survive through this and work hard to speak for angry Okinawan people."