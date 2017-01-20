Puppet Masters
New Ukraine war crimes: Civilians in Ukrainian cross-hairs while Poroshenko begs the whole world to fight Russia
Christelle Neant translated by Tom Winter
DØNiPRESS / Fort Russ News
Fri, 20 Jan 2017 18:57 UTC
Four projectiles damaged the roof, six touched the walls of the house, and two others fell right next door. There is, as you can see on the video below (in Italian at the moment, the French version is in progress), no soldier lives there, only a family with a little girl. A family that French donors have helped several times, with structure and with several new windows.
Seeing the Ukrainian army repeatedly targeting this house only two weeks after our last video made on these repairs, one really feels that the Ukrainian soldiers are deliberately shooting to destroy what has just been repaired. Likely to break the morale of this family. Sadism in the pure state.
And with twelve shots on the house in the same day, it is impossible for the Ukrainian army to claim it was by mistake: the house is clearly visible from the nearest Ukrainian positions. A new war crime thus added to the endless list of those that the Ukrainian army has accumulated for more than two and a half years.
Following the shooting that damaged the house, the family will spend the night with the grandparents of little Rita, after a dinner by candle light for lack of electricity.
Just two days later, the Ukrainian Army committed a reprise, firing this morning at 7:30 a.m. on Yelenovka at one of the crossing points on the front line between the People's Republic of Donetsk (RPD ) And Ukraine. A woman who was on the bus from Donetsk to Dokuchaevsk was wounded by the shrapnel.
Meanwhile the authorities have had the greatest difficulty in prompt access to the area because of the incessant bombing of the Ukrainian army. But according to preliminary information, several houses were damaged as a result of the fire.
At the same time, Alexander Hug, deputy head of the OSCE mission, is visiting the south of the Donetsk Peoples Republic (DPR), to witness the damage caused by Ukrainian fire in the area, including the strikes that hit the Sakhanka school. Not many people are expecting a report or a shocking statement from the OSCE on the obvious war crimes of the Ukrainian army to result from the tour.
Despite the shooting that was heard during the visit of the deputy head of the OSCE mission, apart from insisting on the instability and recent escalation of the situation on the front, and considering the installation of more cameras for video-surveillance along the line of contact, the least that can be said is that Mr. Hug did not shine by the courage of his statements, which have remained willfully minimizing.
The best part was his proposal to discuss with Alexander Zakharchenko de-mining the road between Kominternovo and Mariupol. One must believe that Mr. Hug is amnesic or has very selective memory, to forget that last year, eight deminers of the RPD were captured and two others killed by a bombardment of the Ukrainian army, precisely while they were de-mining an area defined by OSCE as a "priority," and during a ceasefire agreement that the OSCE denied immediately after the incident.
Everyone will appreciate the impudence of this organization in demanding that RPD soldiers take the risk of getting killed -- or captured and tortured -- to satisfy the desires of an organization that neither carries out any of its commitments nor does its job properly.
And the while in Davos, Poroshenko asks the world to unite against Russia (nothing less than that), including militarily. Indeed, the so-called Ukrainian president said that "joint efforts on a global scale were necessary to stop the Russian aggression."
He also invoked NATO as protection against the same Russian aggression, which exists only in the mind of Poroshenko:
"NATO is not about money, it's about security. Russian aggression has again demonstrated that there is no other security system than NATO that has been effective in stopping the aggression," said Poroshenko.
But since Russia does not attack Ukraine, it is hard to see where NATO could stop the imaginary aggression. And if Poroshenko is talking about the Donbass, it would mean that he is unambiguously indicating that NATO is directly involved in the so-called "anti-terrorist operation", which is fighting innocent women and children as "terrorists."
If one follows the speech of Poroshenko, it indicates that NATO is directly involved in a civil war and the genocide of an innocent population. With a protector like that, Ukraine does not need enemies, even imaginary.
