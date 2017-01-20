Just a few hours before Trump's inauguration as President of the United States, theThus, on 18 January, the Ukrainian army again heavily bombed the outskirts of Gorlovka, including the village of Zaitsevo, which is cut in half by the front line, where the fire damaged three houses, including the family of little Rita.Four projectiles damaged the roof, six touched the walls of the house, and two others fell right next door. There is, as you can see on the video below (in Italian at the moment, the French version is in progress), no soldier lives there, only a family with a little girl. A family that French donors have helped several times, with structure and with several new windows.A new war crime thus added to the endless list of those that the Ukrainian army has accumulated for more than two and a half years.Following the shooting that damaged the house, the family will spend the night with the grandparents of little Rita, after a dinner by candle light for lack of electricity.Just two days later, the Ukrainian Army committed a reprise, firing this morning at 7:30 a.m. on Yelenovka at one of the crossing points on the front line between the People's Republic of Donetsk (RPD ) And Ukraine. A woman who was on the bus from Donetsk to Dokuchaevsk was wounded by the shrapnel.The victim was taken to the hospital and her condition requires staying under medical supervision at the moment. Doctors say the prognosis is good and her condition is stable.Meanwhile the authorities have had the greatest difficulty in prompt access to the area because of the incessant bombing of the Ukrainian army. But according to preliminary information, several houses were damaged as a result of the fire.Despite the shooting that was heard during the visit of the deputy head of the OSCE mission, apart from insisting on the instability and recent escalation of the situation on the front, and considering the installation of more cameras for video-surveillance along the line of contact, the least that can be said is that Mr. Hug did not shine by the courage of his statements, which have remained willfully minimizing.The best part was his proposal to discuss with Alexander Zakharchenko de-mining the road between Kominternovo and Mariupol.Everyone will appreciate the impudence of this organization in demanding that RPD soldiers take the risk of getting killed -- or captured and tortured -- to satisfy the desires of an organization that neither carries out any of its commitments nor does its job properly.And the while in Davos, Poroshenko asks the world to unite against Russia (nothing less than that), including militarily. Indeed, the so-called Ukrainian president said that "joint efforts on a global scale were necessary to stop the Russian aggression."He also invoked NATO as protection against the same Russian aggression, which exists only in the mind of Poroshenko:"NATO is not about money, it's about security. Russian aggression has again demonstrated that there is no other security system than NATO that has been effective in stopping the aggression," said Poroshenko.And if Poroshenko is talking about the Donbass, it would mean that he is unambiguously indicating that NATO is directly involved in the so-called "anti-terrorist operation", which is fighting innocent women and children as "terrorists."If one follows the speech of Poroshenko, it indicates that NATO is directly involved in a civil war and the genocide of an innocent population. With a protector like that, Ukraine does not need enemies, even imaginary.