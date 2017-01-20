© Reuters/Frank Polich



receiving a 15-month term in federal prison

Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert, serving prison time for a financial crime stemming from a child sex abuse scandal, has filed a lawsuitIn Hastert's countersuit, filed on Wednesday in Kendall County Circuit Court in Illinois, he acknowledged paying $1.7 million to the accuser from 2010 and 2014Hastert also argued the plaintiff himself engaged in a breach of contract by disclosing details of the allegations he made against the former lawmaker.A lawyer for the plaintiff, identified in court documents only as James Doe, called Hastert's countersuit "predictable."attorney Kristi Browne said in a statement. "He admits to agreeing to make payments, but then denies that it is an agreement that he has to keep."Hastert, 75, the longest-serving Republican U.S. House speaker in history, pleaded guilty in 2015 to the crime of structuring, which involves withdrawing a large sum of money in small increments to evade currency-reporting rules.He had not been charged with sexual abuse due to statutes of limitations. Prior to his sentencing last April however, prosecutorsHastert himself admitted to such abuse when he was sentenced,, to be followed by two years of probation and participation in a treatment program for sex offenders.Judge Robert Pilmer in November rejected Hastert's motion to have the civil lawsuit by his accuser dismissed, saying the plaintiff had established a basis for a "claim for contract."