The US digital start-up has yet to provide any official explanation behind the decision, but referred to a "review of how we work with government agencies" during a call in which RT was informed of the service denial."Per our November 30, 2016 notice to you, Dataminr is electing not to renew the Renewal Term. As such, your Agreement ended on December 31, 2016," Dataminr's Legal Team said in an email received by RT on Wednesday, after the service was terminated without further explanation.The piece titled 'Twitter chooses Russia over the US' claimed "Vladimir Putin's agents" would have "access to tweets" through the RT partnership. RT denies that assertion as groundless and untrue.The FBI was granted access to Dataminr analysis in November 2016, reported on by RT at the time, with the bureau citing the use of Twitter by terrorist organizations "and other criminals to communicate, recruit, and raise funds for illegal activity."Dataminr gave the FBI information, letting the bureau "search the complete Twitter firehose, in near-real time, with customizable filters."However, this seemed to contradict with Twitter's policy of denying access to its data to "investigate, track, or surveil Twitter's users.""We're very disappointed," said RT's Head of Social Media Ivor Crotty. "Dataminr has a monopoly on analyzing the Twitter 'firehose' [the full flow of all Tweets in real time] and we've been using it successfully across the RT group for a year.The latest news comes hours after RT was blocked from posting on Facebook anything but texts - for the first time ever.The ban, according to the Facebook bot, will last until Saturday 10:55pm Moscow time (2:55pm EST) and will be in effect during the US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.The block was seemingly caused by a misplaced live streaming rights strike during RT's broadcast of President Obama's final press conference. RT's stream was interrupted by a Facebook bot notification that rights had been claimed by local Russian publisher Current Time TV - something the latter denied, however.Earlier this month, RT received plenty of attention in the ODNI (Office of the Director of National Intelligence) report on the alleged Russian "hacking" and "meddling" in US elections: seven of the report's 13 pages were dedicated to RT.Social media users from all over the world mocked the document's focus, suggesting it be renamed 'We Really Don't Like RT' and pointing to the lack of any proof or evidence in the report.The move, however, wasn't "at odds with the countless measures that have been undertaken in the UK and Europe over the last few years to ostracize, shot down, or downright impede the work of RT. RT UK will continue its operations uninterrupted," the press office added.