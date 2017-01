Police officers assaulting or even killing deaf people for being unable to hear their commands is a tragic reality. Pearl Pearson Jr. has learned that reality the hard way.Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers, Eric Foster and Kelton Hayes were the two officers that were involved in what an affidavit claims was a 7-minute altercation.When the original incident happened on January 3, 2014, police refused to release the video. However, weeks later, after the media frenzy died down, police quietly released the dashcam. The disturbing video shows troopers yelling at Pearson and drag him from the vehicle., according to his family.According to Pearson's family , Pearl pulled over and rolled down his window expecting an officer to ask for this identification. An officer struck him in the face before Pearl had the chance to do anything.After Pearson was beaten by police, he was arrested and charged with resisting arrest. He was thrown in jail, and, according to his family, a— not during the booking, hospital, or time at the jail was an interpreter provided — even though Pearl requested one.Pearson has no criminal record, and in fact is a father to a police officer, his son-in-law is also a cop. In 2015, Pearson was given an award for his amazing service to the community for working with people with disabilities.Finally, after 3 years of holding it over his head, the District Attorney's office decided to drop the charges. However,Pearson, who learned sign language during segregation, learned a different way of communicating other than the traditional American Sign Language (ASL). He needs a translator for court officials to understand him. Because the cost of translators was so high, the DA decided to toss the case out.The DA announced this week, that Pearson would no longer face the charges."It is the District Attorney's responsibility to be a good steward of the taxpayer's money," District Attorney David Prater wrote. "Though it is important to prosecute matters to promote public safety and assure that the State of Oklahoma's laws are enforced, the financial burden placed on the State to prosecute a matter is a legitimate consideration; especially as in this case, the matter is a misdemeanor."Below is the video of this glaring incompetence.