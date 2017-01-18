Comment: Trump has spoken out on the link between vaccines and autism and his choosing RFK Jr. for the Vaccine Safety Commission is fitting.
As the new chair of the Vaccine Safety Commission, Trump has chosen Robert Kennedy Jr.
President-elect Trump has some doubts about the current vaccine policies, and he has questions about it. His opinion doesn't matter, but the science does matter, and we ought to be reading the science, and we ought to be debating the science. - Robert F. Kennedy Jr.The response has triggered inflammatory editorials from government-sanctioned mainstream news sources to send an orchestrated message that not only is "Fundamentalist Trumpism" dangerous for questioning vaccines, but his supporters are "anti-vaccine fanatics."
Kennedy is not anti-vaccine, he is pro-science, pro-research, pro-transparency, and pro-honesty. True science is never settled. It asks the questions. Kennedy's reputation on environmental and public health issues would lend credibility to a Trump administration. Why not ask a few questions?
1. If vaccines are "safe and effective" why did a 2011 Supreme Court ruling says vaccines are "unavoidably unsafe?"
2.How safe are vaccines when the government's Vaccine Court has paid out over $3 billion since 1989 to thousands of families of vaccine injuries and deaths?
3. Is there a conflict of interest that the CDC purchases vaccines from drug companies while overseeing vaccine safety?
4. Might an industry that paid out $8 billion in criminal fines deliberately mislead the public, the media, and doctors in order to further a private agenda?
5.The CDC has prevented the testimony of their top research scientist, William Thompson, PhD, in court proceedings. His written confession stated:
"I regret that my coauthors and I omitted statistically significant information in our 2004 article published in the journal Pediatrics. The omitted data suggested that African American males who received the MMR vaccine before age 36 months were at increased risk for autism. Decisions were made regarding which findings to report after the data were collected, and I believe that the final study protocol was not followed."
6. Just when the CDC thought they had silenced Thompson, another CDC group of scientists, by the alias of "Spider" comes out with their own statement:
"We are a group of scientists at CDC that are very concerned about the current state of ethics at our agency. It appears that our mission is being influenced and shaped by outside parties and rogue interests. It seems that our mission and Congressional intent for our agency is being circumvented by some of our leaders. What concerns us most, is that it is becoming the norm and not the rare exception."
"Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive." - Sir Walter Scott, "Marmion"
7. Also not reported by mainstream news is the long-standing court case begun in 2010 involving two virologists who worked for Merck in developing vaccines and accused Merck of lying about the effectiveness of the mumps vaccine due to spiking samples with rabbit antibodies.
8. In 2014, another whistleblower lawsuit was filed in federal court which calls into question CDC's autism reporting due to research misconduct and data errors. The CDC claims the autism rate in children in the United States to be approximately 1 in 68 for those born in 2004. But this number is unchanged from 2002.
Trump is calling out the CDC and the pharmaceutical industry. And he's not backing down. When he says, that big pharma is 'getting away with murder,' stocks slide. This is a numbers game for the richest industry on the planet.
Remember, vaccine makers are not liable for vaccine injuries or death under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 (NCVIA) and therefore have no incentive to create safe vaccines. If vaccine makers do not stand behind their products (now made in China), why should we?
