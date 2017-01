© New York Times



The company building the Dakota Access oil pipelineof the $3.8 billion pipeline's disputed crossing of a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota.Texas-basedasked U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Tuesday to stop the Corps from publishing a notice in the Federal Register on Wednesday announcing the study.until Boasberg, in Washington, D.C., rules onto lay pipe under Lake Oahe — the reservoir that's the water source for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.ETP wants to block further study so that the decision on the permitting, which is likely weeks away, will be "free from the risk that its ruling will be frustrated or thwarted by new governmental actions." The Corps did not immediately respond to ETP's request.