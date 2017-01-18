They've really gone and done it this time! The nefarious Russians have leaked the final episode of Sherlock Holmes TV show to get back at the valiant BBC for its highly dangerous Russia-language coverage. This is the honest to god truth as explained by the British tabloid press and The Independent:

I've yet to meet a Russian who consumes BBC's Russian-language coverage. Also I thought that Putin got back at uncooperative journalists by killing them dead and displaying their severed heads at the Kremlin gate rather than releasing their TV shows, but hey as the The Independent says, 'When you've eliminated the impossible...'.