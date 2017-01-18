A meteorite burning across the ­Mallee sky last Friday night has spotters talking.Wollongong-based amateur astronomer David Finlay said the "massive" fireball was seen about 11.05pm on January 13."From Melbourne and Shepparton, this meteor appeared low to the ground to the north-west, but I suspect it may have been very close to the Mildura area," Mr Finlay said."It split into several pieces in the end and a team from Monash University and I are trying to track it down."