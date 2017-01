"Today, the FBI honors the Rev. Martin L. King Jr. and his incredible career fighting for civil rights. #MLKDAY," the FBI tweet said. It included a photograph with the caption: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere/ We are caught in a an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly."Another tweet included a copy of the letter where the FBI said King should kill himself.Twitter users said the only appropriate tweet from the FBI should be, "He was a great man and we are really sorry."On November 21, 1964, a letter accompanied by a tape recording of King's alleged sexual indiscretions were delivered to King's wife Coretta Scott King and later also to King himself.Although the letter was anonymously written, King suspected the FBI sent the package.Coretta Scott King's memoirs will be released on Tuesday; she died in 2006. "My Life, My Love," includes several interviews with Dr. Barbara Reynolds about the systematic harassment both she and her husband endured at the hands of the FBI which culminated in a smear campaign alleging that King had engaged in extramarital affairs.The letter, circulating for years in civil rights circles, was only made public in November 2014, when Yale Professor Beverly Gage stumbled on its contents while conducting research ‒ on the personal files of former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover ‒for a book she was writing."By 1963, right after the March on Washington, the Bureau had grown very alarmed about King's growing influence, and they began to bug his hotel rooms while he was on the road, and they began to wiretap his home and his office," Gage told Democracy Now! "The unsigned, typed letter was written in the voice of a disillusioned civil rights activist, but it is widely believed to have been written by one of Hoover's deputies, William Sullivan.That included wiretapping, likely approved under the Kennedy and Johnson administrations, and which continued during the Nixon administration under a program called COINTELPRO.FBI records show its covert Counterintelligence Program (COINTELPRO) targeted groups and individuals that the FBI deemed subversive including anti-Vietnam War organizers, activists of the Civil Rights Movement or Black Power movement (such as King and the Black Panther Party), feminist organizations, anti-colonial movements (such as a Puerto Rican independence group called the Young Lords), and a variety of organizations that were part of the broader New Left.