Emotional Resilience and Optimism Help You Stay Young at Heart

Centenarians Eat Real Food

Strong Relationships, Fond Memories and Living in the Moment

Helping Others Will Come Back to You Hundreds-Fold

" ... [O]ur studies suggest that it is a society with more conscientious and goal-oriented citizens, well-integrated into their communities, that is likely to be important to health and long life. These changes involve slow, step-by-step alterations that unfold across many years. But so does health. For example, connecting with and helping others is more important than obsessing over a rigorous exercise program."

Being a Lifelong Learner Is Linked to Longevity

There Is No Set Pattern for Why Some People Live to 100 and Beyond

"There is no pattern. The usual recommendations for a healthy life — not smoking, not drinking, plenty of exercise, a well-balanced diet, keeping your weight down — they apply to us average people. But not to them. Centenarians are in a class of their own."

37 percent were overweight

8 percent were obese

37 percent were smokers (for an average of 31 years)

44 percent reported only moderate exercise

20 percent never exercised at all

"Today's changes in lifestyle do in fact contribute to whether someone dies at the age of 85 or before age 75. But in order to reach the age of 100, you need a special genetic make-up. These people age differently. Slower. They end up dying of the same diseases that we do — but 30 years later and usually quicker, without languishing for long periods."

'Keep Right on to the End of the Road'

behave well to other people, show them respect and help them as much as you possibly can, and it will be repaid hundred-folds."