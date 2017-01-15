is live in:
Killary tried rigging U.S. election, blamed fake 'Russian conspiracy' when she lost
Stone Cold Truth
Sun, 15 Jan 2017 13:49 UTC
For months, you have heard that I colluded with Julian Assange of WikiLeaks to release the DNC emails and the emails of top Clinton aide John Podesta. These claims are of course patently false, as I and Mr. Assange have never met.
Like with most things, the defeated and apoplectic leaders of the Democratic party are trying to blame anyone and anything for Hillary Clinton's disastrous loss. The emails revealed everything that Democratic operatives (Clinton partisans) did to rig the election against upstart Bernie Sanders, it exposed their "anything goes" mentality when it came to electing Hillary Clinton.
What is lost in this discourse, by design, is the actual content of the emails. The content that revealed cash payments and cozy relationships from Clinton world to a majority of mainstream media anchors, prime-time political reporters, and others who constantly reminded us of their "impartiality."
After months of coordinated hit pieces and sham reports featured on Fake News outlets like CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NYT, Julian Assange of WikiLeaks on numerous occasions had signaled that he had unspecified political dynamite that would shake up the presidential race.
Like many of you, I was anxious to see these leaks, and suspected that people like John Podesta and maybe even Hillary Clinton would have their private communications released. I did not have direct knowledge of the hacks, I did not facilitate the hacks. This narrative is from the same people who were found to have financial and personal allegiances to Hillary Clinton and her globalist puppet masters.
The Democrats played dirty pool against Bernie Sanders and greased the palms of the mainstream media for a relentless and ultimately unsuccessful blitzkrieg on Donald J. Trump. What was released through WikiLeaks simply confirmed suspicions long held by millions of Americans, it confirmed that the Clinton family is so hungry for power and relevance that they will do and say anything to steal the White House.
So, when you read the news reports and clippings of a massive Russian conspiracy, think about the source. These Clinton Cohorts in the media, in Washington D.C. and intelligentsia's would rather incite a global conflict with Russia than admit their role in stealing the election from Bernie Sanders and under the table payouts from the Clintons.
Donald J. Trump is a direct threat to the endless war and machinations of the political establishment. Because of this, they will seek to distract and deflect on every front, most importantly with WikiLeaks.
The content of the leaked documents was damning enough, but the push-back from Clinton collaborators and their march towards war with Russia is all they can do to undermine his mission... our mission to Make America Great Again.
- Is too much screen time harming the wellbeing of teens?
- Viruses found in genome important for our brain
- iSee: Researchers develop mental health surveillance app for depressed college students
- Barbara Loe Fisher: End pharma liability shield endangering public health & human rights
- Studies on oral glutathione
- Why the only thing influenza may kill is Germ Theory
- Biofilms: Safe haven for extraterrestrial-like bacteria
- Challenging California's new vaccine mandate - lawsuit focuses on constitutional principals
- Desynchronization of our internal clock could be a risk factor for low back pain
- Scientists say children need microbes - not antibiotics - to build immunity
- Poisoning the well: Outrage over the USA's unsafe drinking water
- Growing evidence of harm: Krakow's bold step to curb electromagnetic pollution
- New study: Hormone disrupting chemicals can cause Endometriosis & Fibroids
- Fireman's trick can save lives - here's what to do if you're alone and choking
- Nevada woman dies from superbug infection resistant to 26 different antibiotics
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Seeing the Light with Dr. Alexander Wunsch
- EpiPen maker set to lose $800mn in 2017 as CVS & Cigna turn to company's rivals
- Study finds "substantial and conclusive evidence" marijuana effective in treating chronic pain
- Mercury, Vaccines and the CDC's Worst Nightmare
- A Nevada woman dies of a superbug resistant to every available antibiotic in the US
- Ten Steps to Letting Go of Resentment
- Think you're great at multitasking? Surprise - you are probably less efficient and may even be damaging your brain
- Is vengeance really sweet? Researchers uncover the mood-enhancing effects of revenge
- The Worry Solution: Using your mind to turn anxiety to calmness
- The most useful life skills every 20-something should master
- Questioning the consensus: Maybe we can't really measure "implicit bias"
- Is it possible to get narcissists to feel empathy?
- How cultural contexts can shape mental illness
- Change your life by trusting your future self
- Hard-wired: The brain's circuitry for political belief
- Can't keep your New Year's resolutions? Try being kind to yourself
- Take rest: Restorative yoga triggers your relaxation response
- Ariana Grande, Twitter thread on sexism requires 'otherworldly patience'
- The late effects of stress: New insights into how the brain responds to trauma
- Researchers discover the most relaxing song on Earth
- The philosophical musings of Bruce Lee
- Why you should care less about what (most) other people think
- Breath of life: The scientific health benefits of controlled breathing
- When technology becomes too much of a good thing: Tips for breaking your screen addiction
- The Real 'Clash of Civilizations'? Spiritual Roots of Russo-American Conflict
- Triangle UFO formation in the sky above Gosport in South Hampshire, UK
- Alleged poltergeist phenomena surrounding young girl captured in home security footage
- Nazis, E.T.'s, Deep States, the Admiral Byrd Expedition and the Exposure of Antarctica's Hidden Realms
- Mystery flying object photographed over east England
- Strange 'vibrating boat horn' noise heard across Liverpool, UK
- Chilean Navy declassifies inexplicable UFO footage after 2 year investigation
- Photo of "demon" goes viral on Facebook
- Arizona UFO theories reignited after mystery lights appear on New Year's Eve
- Beautiful crop circle makes an appearance in Antsy, UK
- Milwaukee man's van damaged by unidentified object falling from the sky
- Multiple lights appear and disappear in sky over Buxton, Maine (VIDEO)
- Strange Dutch Skies: Triangle UFOs and Mysterious 'Smoke Rings'
- Sea monster with dreadlocks? Mysterious object washes up on New Zealand beach
- My, how Area 51 has grown over the last 30 years
- Weird science: Chinese government has conducted numerous studies on superhuman powers
- Shapeshifting UFO over Houston, Texas?
- Turkey goes #UFOAttack crazy as 'sightings' seen across country
- Chinese astronauts spooked by unexplained knocking sounds during spaceflights
- How does the election of Donald Trump affect the disclosure movement?
- The return of Mothman? Point Pleasant resident photographs creature
- Deepak Chopra sneezes and detaches retina in third eye
- New RoboQueen convinces on first public appearance
- Facebook censorship goes too far, bans God's account for His wrath against military spending
- Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
- "I lost because hackers showed America what a complete F-ing lunatic I am" (satire)(but true!)(ya know?)
- U.S. intel says four-year-old hacked Trump's Twitter account
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
- CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
- A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
- The man who looks after 735 dogs
- Putin to sing at Trump inauguration
- Nature freaks scout forests in search of rare predator, Hillary Clinton
- Revealed! Putin personally hacked DNC from surveillance aircraft with bear on board
- Seriously folks: The extraordinary interference of Russia in the domestic affairs of America
- Dead Polish man goes back to the pub from the morgue
Comment: A corrupt Killary and her friends attempt to rig the US elections. They fail. Then what do they do? Blame Russia for 'rigging the elections' and, to top it off, try to start a war over it! Yep, she's about as crazy as it gets folks - and that's why Trump was elected the 45th POTUS.
Check out: