they are able to influence the production of proteins,

A research group has now discoveredthrough which these retroviruses may have anThis means that they may have played a significant role in theRetroviruses are a special group of viruses including some which are dangerous, such as HIV, while others are believed to be harmless. The viruses studied by Johan Jakobsson and his colleagues in Lund are calledThey can be found in a part of DNA that was previously considered unimportant, so calledin the body represent aof our DNA than endogenous retroviruses. They account for approximately 2 per cent, whileof the total genome. If it turns out thatthis will provide us with a huge new source of information about the human brain," says Johan Jakobsson.And this is precisely what the researchers discovered. They have determined that several thousands of the retroviruses that have established themselves in our genome mayThis switching-off mechanism may behave differently in different people, since retroviruses are a type of genetic material thatThis makes it a, and even a possible underlying. In fact, there are studies that indicate a deviating regulation of ERV in several neurological diseases such asTwo years ago, Johan Jakobsson's team showed that ERV had a regulatory role in neurons specifically. However, this study was conducted on mice, whereas-- published in the journal Cell Reports --The differences between mice and humans are particularly important in this context.. They seem to have incorporated themselves into the genome some, when the evolutionary lineage of primates was divided between the Old and New World."Much of what we know about the overall development of the brain comes from the fruit fly, zebrafish and mouse. However, if endogenous retroviruses affect brain function, and we have our own set of these ERV, the mechanisms they affect may have contributed to the development of the human brain," says Johan Jakobsson.