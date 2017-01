© Getty Images



'Confidence at stake'

A Turkish Islamic group operating in Germany acknowledged that, which stands for Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs, is believed to have(Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs), a Turkish state-run. Ditib previously denied its members were handing over information on Gulen supporters in Germany to the Turkish government.In a comment to Rheinische Post on Thursday, however, the secretary-general of Ditib, Bekir Alboga, appeared to have changed his tune, admitting that although "the written instructions of the Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs were not addressed to Ditib...Stressing that such overzealousness on the part of Ditib members was not encouraged, Alboga stated that they "deeply regret this mishap" and have already discussed the issue with the Diyanet.In December,to gather intelligence on potential supporters of Gulen, who the Turkish government considers to be the mastermind behind the failed military coup attempt in July of last year. Gulen, who has lived in the US since the late 1990s, hasof his involvement in plotting to overthrow Turkish President Recep Erdogan. Erdogan has called on Washington to speed up the extradition of Gulen, formally filing a request for the procedure in August.The movement led by Gulen is commonly referred to in the Turkish pro-government media as theAlthough the movement does not have an official name, it isIn December, Hizmet spokesman in Germany Ercan Karakoyun claimed that Gulen supporters are forced tosaying it has become"Thousands of people from the Hizmet movement avoid mosques they contributed to for 30 years because of Erdogan's instrumentalization of DITIB," Karakoyun told Deutche Welle, accusing Ditib imams of "adding fuel to the fire." Ditib said that its mosques "are places of spirituality, not political polemic," according to Deutsche Welle.Alboga's characterization of the snooping as an unfortunate accident did not sit well with German politicians, as German commissioner for integration Aydan Özoguz urged Ditib toThe matter, he said, "is currently being examined by theand the outcome of the investigation should be followed byaccording to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. "A lot of confidence is at stake here," he added.Volker Beck, an opposition MP from the Green Party, did not mince words. "DITIB's attempt towhen taking into account thein directing the association and its structures," he said, as cited by Deutsche Welle.In December, Turkish media reported that thein Europe, Asia, and Australia. The government was reportedly receivingrecently of meddling in the, after it was discovered by Dutch media that an attaché at the Turkish Embassy in The Hague, who also served as chairman of the local Diyanet branch,The embassy subsequently called the accusations "incorrect," claiming that the attaché was acting without the knowledge of the ambassador.