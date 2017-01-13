© Ints Kalnins / Reuters

Spanish troops will join hundreds of other soldiers to form a NATO battalion close to Russia' border in Latvia, the country's defense minister has announced, adding that the Baltic state is preparing a "very large" base to host the troops.Preparations to host the Canadian-led battalion are in full swing, the minister said.An active development of infrastructure for the future base continues in Adazi area close to the Latvian capital of Riga, Bergmanis said, adding that the military are currently working on construction of the barracks.he said.The international battalion is part of an agreement plan reached at a NATO summit last summer, where the military alliance's presence in the Baltic states and Poland on a rotating basis has been agreed upon, LETA reported.The troops are now expected to begin to arrive to the Baltic state in spring.The battle group has been tasked to deter alleged Russian aggression in Eastern Europe, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said, while confirming the news back in July.Earlier this month, hundreds of American tanks, trucks and other military equipment have arrived at the German port of Bremerhaven to be transferred to various NATO bases across Eastern Europe. Some 2,800 pieces of military hardware and 4,000 troops have arrived at the port.Moscow has repeatedly stated it considers the alliance's actions to be aggressive, with NATO's massive military buildup close to Russian borders undermining the security balance on the European continent.