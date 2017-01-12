Puppet Masters
US Secretary of State John Kerry stated that the coalition forces bombing Syrian troops during a ceasefire led to "the thing [falling] apart" at a Washington forum in the US capital, Tuesday.
In September 2016, after a truce had been brokered, the United States carried out airstrikes near the Deir ez-Zor airport, which left dozens of Syrian soldiers killed or injured.
Washington has always maintained that it was an unintentional mistake, but the Syrian government accused them of targetting its troops intentionally.
The Soviet Union tried to impose Communist values by force. I think, and I'm sure many will agree with me, that Communist values didn't matter. It was the geopolitical interests of the Soviet Union that mattered - that is, Russia, which was the Soviet Union. This was all dressed in ideological form.
Comment: See also: Russia-brokered ceasefire shattered as US airstrikes against Syrian Army in Deir ez-Zor leaves 80 soldiers dead, over 100 injured (UPDATES)