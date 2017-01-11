© Medical News Today



most important pollinator for every agricultural product,

In a matter of days,were destroyed. "Not even the queen bees managed to survive," Wanderley Fardin, owner of the affected apiaries, told Xapuri.Fardin said that the pesticides destroyed forty years of work and generated a loss of around one ton of honey and R$250,000 (about $78,000) in financial losses. He will not be able to produce honey at the same levels for at least four years.The owner of the field, Ferrari Mill, claims that they did not spray their pesticides over the apiary and are not sure what caused the pesticides to migrate. São Paulo's Public Prosecutor's office has announced an investigation and potential litigation against Ferrari Mill. Ferrari Mill hasto investigate whether their pesticides are what killed the bees.Researchers from State University of São Paulo (UNESP) and the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar)around the state and concluded that someMillions of other mass bee deaths were recorded throughout São Paulo in 2015 and 2016.On Sunday, January 8, thewhich incurs "over $1 million" in expenses as they purchase bees from Southern states to replenish the population, according to the Lebanon Daily News.The importance of honeybees cannot be overstated as they are theincluding squash, buckwheat, and apples, and declines in their population would lead to significant food price increases.consumed by humans worldwide is pollinated by honey bees, according to the PSBA.