President-elect Donald Trump has asked Robert Kennedy Jr., a Democrat and nephew of President John F Kennedy, to chair a presidential commission on vaccine safety. Kennedy, an environmental activist and vaccine critic, accepted.Trump met with Kennedy on Tuesday in New York.Trump transition spokesman Sean Spicer said that the president-elect and Kennedy discussed "issues pertaining to vaccines and immunizations."Trump has repeatedly shared his belief that there is a link between vaccines and autism.He's tweeted several times on the issue.In March 2014 before he became a presidential candidate, Trump posted on Twitter: "Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn't feel good and changes - AUTISM. Many such cases!"Kennedy, the son of former 1960s-era attorney general, US senator and Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, is an environmental activist and skeptic of vaccines.