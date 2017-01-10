© Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation / Sputnik



Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu slammed Pentagon chief Ashton Carter for confusing the facts, after the US official said Russia's contribution to fighting terrorism in Syria was "virtually zero." Shoigu advised Carter to be more careful with his assessments.In an interview on Sunday with NBC's Meet the Press, US Secretary of Defense Carter claimed that Russia had done nothing in the fight against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists in Syria."They [Russia] haven't done anything. They came in, they said they were going to fight ISIL, and they said they were going to help in the civil war in Syria. They haven't done either of those things. As a consequence of course, we're fighting ISIL ourselves," Carter stated, adding that Moscow had achieved "virtually zero" in resolving the Syrian crisis.Shoigu dismissed the statements, noting that Russian air forces in Syria had fulfilled their orders, while the forces of the international coalition had only succeeded in "turning things for the worse."The US-led international coalition's own strikes in Syria targeted everything but oil production facilities captured by IS terrorists, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier, accusing Washington of leading yet another campaign to "methodically and steadily" destroy another sovereign country's economic infrastructure.US-led forces also killed dozens of Syrian government soldiers in an airstrike, despite Washington promising to avoid them when it intervened in the conflict. Washington then said the Syrian positions were targeted by mistake.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also commented on Carter's claims, at the same time referring to Monday's statement by CIA Director John Brennan that Washington's move to send troops to Iraq was "a contributing factor" to the instability in the Middle East and the rise of Islamic State."If we knew then what we know now in terms of what ISIL was able to do, in terms of just this explosive growth in Iraq that then was able to lop over into Syria, would we have pursued the same course? Probably not," Brennan told CNN.Russia's General Staff announced last week that Moscow had started to reduce its military presence in Syria, following a decision by President Vladimir Putin. The Russian naval task force led by the country's sole aircraft carrier, the 'Admiral Kuznetsov', will be the first to leave the area of conflict.Russia launched its anti-terrorist operation in Syria in September 2015, at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad. On December 30, 2016, a comprehensive ceasefire was announced in the country after a truce agreement was reached by the Syrian government and armed opposition groups. Russia and Turkey are acting as the guarantors of the truce, which does not cover Islamic State and Al-Nusra Front terrorists.