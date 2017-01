© Sputnik/ Mohamad Maruf

"Within last 24 hours, eight humanitarian events have been held, in course of which citizens have received humanitarian aid: in the Sheikh Maqsood area of the Aleppo city - 1.5 tons; in the Suleiman Hitira School area of the Aleppo city - 1.3 tons; in the Hamdaniya 4 area in the Aleppo city - 2 tons; in the al-Ismailiya area in the Aleppo city - 500 kg; in the Salah al-Din area in the Aleppo city - 1.8 tons; in the Han al-Zaitun area (Suleimaniya) of the Aleppo city - 2 tons; in the Hai al-Fardus area in the Aleppo city - 900 kg; in the temporary accommodation facility in the Suleiman Hitira School in the Aleppo city - 1.3 tons," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian army's operation to liberate militants-controlled eastern Aleppo ended , however, several hotbeds of militants' resistance remained.On December 22, last militants left eastern Aleppo, thus the Syrian army gained full control over the city . Syrian President Bashar Assad called the liberation of Aleppo a " watershed moment ."