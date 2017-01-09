Location of earthquake under Teide volcano
Teide volcano (Tenerife Island, Canaries): magnitude 3 earthquake under the volcano

A shallow magnitude 3 earthquake occurred almost directly under the summit of Teide volcano in 3 km depth today (at 12:18 UTC).

Whether the quake is volcanic in origin and might be a sign of a gradual reawakening of the volcano is impossible to say, but it is important to follow the volcano's seismic activity closely.