The cold snap that has swept over the country this weekend has claimed two lives and caused chaos on the roadways.In Pitsinaiika of Nafpaktos a 77 year-old died from what is believed to be exposure and hypothermia while in Komtini an elderly person died due to inhaling fumes from a wood burning heater.The streets reopened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and vehicles were able to exit the road.