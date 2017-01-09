A 48-year old man has died in Dowa district after being struck by lightning.Dowa Police Spokesperson Richard Kaponda said the man Zithera Alick on Tuesday went to his garden that is located near Chithowa hills to cultivate.According to Kaponda, whilst there heavy rains started pouring down in the area and Alick went under a big rock to seek refuge."It was at this particular time whereby lightning struck and killed him on the spot," Kaponda said.The following day his relatives went to the garden after noticing that Alick did not return home."When they searched for him, they found him dead under a big rock near his garden," Kaponda added. Postmortem conducted at Dowa District Hospital established that the deceased died due to electric shock, secondary to lightning.The deceased hailed from Chithowa village.