At least 10 people have died in the cold that has gripped Poland in recent days, included seven men ages 41 and 66 who died Friday, authorities said. A 51-year-old died of asphyxiation with carbon monoxide from a malfunctioning heater.A man died also died Saturday in Belgium when his truck slid off a highway., media reported.With no indications of a letupthe ANSA news agency reported.The chill didn't spare sunny Rome. The fountains in St. Peter's Square froze overnight and dripped icicles instead.Temperatures dropped to -7 degrees Celsius (19 degrees Fahrenheit) in Greece's second largest city of Thessaloniki, and -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) was expected Sunday, according to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.Turkey's private Dogan news agency reported that one of the main highways in Istanbul practically turned into a parking lot after drivers deserted their cars Friday night to walk home rather than battle the gusting snow and slippery roads.A pair of delivery men whose truck was parked on a side street made the best of the situation, engaging in a snowball fight in between pushing their loads through mounds of snow that built up at the roadside.In northern Europe, where residents are accustomed to subzero temperatures and snowy winters, police in Denmark warned about icy and slippery roads after dozens of minor traffic accidents.___Raf Casert in Brussels, Mike Corder in Istanbul, Nicole Winfield in Rome, Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland and Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.Source: AP