is live in:
Earth Changes
Swimmer receives 10 stitches after being bitten by a shark at Merimbula Main Beach, Australia
Illawarra Mercury
Fri, 06 Jan 2017 14:13 UTC
Mitchell Collins was swimming just 10 to 15 metres from shore during low tide around 6pm on Tuesday when he felt a bite to his foot.
"I had my feet on the ground, I went to step and as I did it bit my foot," he said.
"I knew it was a bite straight away and it knocked me down.
"It felt really sharp but it wasn't that painful and I was in shock I think.
"I didn't see it but I got a good feel of it."
Mr Collins' cousin Jayden was next to him at the time and said he felt what he thought was a one-and-a-half to two metre bronze whaler brush his leg shortly after the attack.
"He [Mitchell] jumped, lifted his foot up and said 'shark' then it brushed my leg," the 19-year-old said.
"When he said it I didn't think about it because I didn't know if he was serious or not.
"It felt really weird, pretty slimy and pretty big.
The Collins family, from the seaside town of Mornington, have been regular summer visitors to the region over the last 10 years, and this year was the first time Jayden had visited the Far South Coast.
The water was quickly evacuated and Mr Collins' parents were contacted. They took their son to the South East Regional Hospital, where he received 10 stitches to his toes and the top of his foot.
Mr Collins' brother Harry was surfing further out in the water at the time of the attack.
"I saw them running from the water and there was blood everywhere," the 18-year-old said.
"I heard there were shark sightings over the last few days here."
Seemingly unfazed by what he had seen, Harry was back out in the surf on Wednesday morning.
"It's just a one in a million thing," he said.
Mr Collins also said he would be back in the water as soon as possible.
"We were talking about how rare it is to be bitten, it's very surreal," he said.
"At hospital they were surprised because it is unusual."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Source of window-rattling boom in Oregon still unknown
- Fox is split: Hannity and Carlson taking heat for stances on Assange and Russia
- Tensions rising: US special operations forces to back South Korea's potential assassination of Kim Jong
- Extraordinary dashcam video captures lightning bolt blasting truck in Russia
- "Takers": The unproductive, rent-extracting rich
- Woefully unprepared: Americans panic, empty Wal-Mart shelves for winter weather
- US "Russian hacking" report uses info from 2012 - WikiLeaks to respond to report in press conference on Monday
- The Limited retail chain is closing all of its 250 stores
- Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
- The most useful life skills every 20-something should master
- Truck rams into crowd of IDF soldiers in Jerusalem, 4 dead and about 15 injured
- Florida airport massacre perpetrated in 'methodical manner'
- Heavy snowfall, icy weather grip Italy, Greece and Turkey
- 5 killed and 15 injured in bomb blast near Damascus
- Swimmer receives 10 stitches after being bitten by a shark at Merimbula Main Beach, Australia
- Man attacked by shark in Satellite Beach, Florida
- Duterte welcomes the Russian Navy in the Philippines (VIDEO)
- US & Ukraine's anti-Russian madness poisons the world
- SOTT Focus: The Ridiculous Farce Of The US Intelligence Report On Russia Hacking The US Election
- Collective punishment: US jets destroy last remaining power plant in Deir Ezzor
- Tensions rising: US special operations forces to back South Korea's potential assassination of Kim Jong
- "Takers": The unproductive, rent-extracting rich
- US "Russian hacking" report uses info from 2012 - WikiLeaks to respond to report in press conference on Monday
- Duterte welcomes the Russian Navy in the Philippines (VIDEO)
- US & Ukraine's anti-Russian madness poisons the world
- SOTT Focus: The Ridiculous Farce Of The US Intelligence Report On Russia Hacking The US Election
- Collective punishment: US jets destroy last remaining power plant in Deir Ezzor
- Turkey blames sabotage, cyberattacks from United States for power cuts
- Underwhelming intel report shows need for congressional investigation of DNC hack
- 2016: A year of Russian bear-baiting
- In State Houses won by Republicans, the first move is to consolidate power by weakening unions
- Attempted assassination of US consular official in Guadalajara caught on tape
- Netanyahu openly boasts of Israel's war on Africans
- FBI caught letting pedophiles go free rather than revealing their investigative techniques
- Terrorists surrendering near Damascus, water may be restored soon
- French MP: Syria would easily be controlled by terrorists if not for Russian intervention
- Best of the Web: White Helmets: The Mask of Terror (VIDEO)
- Look out! There are Russian spies behind every Christmas tree
- Spiritcooking? Mainstream media reports elites can ingest the blood of children to prevent aging — Seriously
- Gazprom sets gas export records due to cold weather in Europe
- Fox is split: Hannity and Carlson taking heat for stances on Assange and Russia
- Woefully unprepared: Americans panic, empty Wal-Mart shelves for winter weather
- The Limited retail chain is closing all of its 250 stores
- Truck rams into crowd of IDF soldiers in Jerusalem, 4 dead and about 15 injured
- Florida airport massacre perpetrated in 'methodical manner'
- 5 killed and 15 injured in bomb blast near Damascus
- Car bombs in eastern Baghdad kill 20, injure at least 60
- Airport shooter said he was "mind controlled" by U.S. Intelligence Agency
- Jan Oberg: Thoughts as we move into the new year - 2017
- Multi-vehicle pile up involving 20 cars occurs in Connecticut during severe winter storm
- Philadelphia pays $4.4 million settlement to man mistakenly shot 14 times by plainclothes cops who never identified themselves
- US covert retaliation? 'Internet of things' used in cyber-attack on Russian banks
- "Dear CIA!": RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan mocks intelligence report calling RT 'Kremlin propaganda'
- Huckabee: Most Americans don't think Russia influenced election, intelligence report will have "very little" impact
- Five injured after wild brawl in America's largest jail
- Refugee deaths at record high in 2016, majority drowned in Mediterranean sea
- Ft. Lauderdale shooter 'lost his mind' after tour in Iraq, says family
- #N**gerNavy: Internet harsh and unforgiving over Yahoo's spectacular typo
- McAfee Antivirus founder destroys FBI report - Russia DID NOT hack DNC emails
- Delaware cops who fatally shot paralyzed man face no civil rights charges
- Turkey opens Nevsehir underground city never before seen by the public
- The Expulsion of the Germans: The Largest Forced Migration in History
- Priceless treasures discovered at Minoan capital Knossos
- Virtual reality helps researchers recreate the lost sounds of Stonehenge
- Archaeologists investigate mounds in Burkina Faso
- Hunters lived on Tibetan plateau thousands of years earlier than thought
- Before the Nobel Prize, rich patrons and nobles funded scientific discoveries
- Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov Lenin - 1917 and its lessons for 2017
- 'Sicilian Stonehenge' discovered by amateur archaeologists
- Ancient Cross and Menorah Carvings Found Side by Side
- The Room of 10,000 Ancient Skulls
- Cuba and South Africa: Regionalism and Internationalism, Ideology and Conflict in Southern Africa during the Cold War
- 2,300yo ancient sword discovered in China, looks as deadly as ever
- Ancient Stone Bowl Unearthed in Jerusalem Perplexes Experts
- 'Passengers on Titanic were victims of criminal negligence' - New documentary provides evidence corporate greed, not act of god, sunk Titanic
- CIA won't endorse new "Secret Ops of the CIA" calendar showing agents stealing secrets, killing enemies and being killed
- Mystery of 24 alien black-boxes discovered near Egypt's Pyramids of Giza
- Boiler room fire ultimately responsible for the sinking of the Titanic, says new research
- The Secret Government - 1987: The Reagan-Bush Years
- Kwanzaa: Concocted by a deranged felon in 1966?
- Spectacular collision of suns will create new star in night sky in 2022
- How getting hit by lightning changed a woman's synesthesia
- NASA: Huge planet hurling comets to their doom in nearby solar system
- Dystopian future now a reality as car-makers install 'emotional' AI's into vehicles
- P-REACT: New technology can detect suspicious behavior and catch criminals in the act
- White House says risk of catastrophic asteroid impact 'real'
- India plans to launch over 100 satellites in single mission
- Study finds potential instability in Atlantic Ocean water circulation system could trigger global cooling
- FRBs: Source found for most mysterious message from the universe
- Astronomers observe new double-ringed galaxy 'unlike anything seen before'
- Washington State's Mount Rainier to get new digital-warning system for massive mudflows
- Zombie apocalypse could give humans just 100 days to live
- New state of water discovered
- Designer creates anti-surveillance clothing to hide people from facial recognition software
- Exposure to misinformation can enhance memory recall
- Forget the Shovel, Ancient Finds Now Made From Space
- Diamonds that 'know where they are' could make GPS satellites redundant
- A brand-new human organ has been classified
- NEOWISE discovers one, possibly two, new comets
- Doomsday warning or #fakenews? Earth will be destroyed by a rogue solar system in 2017
- Source of window-rattling boom in Oregon still unknown
- Extraordinary dashcam video captures lightning bolt blasting truck in Russia
- Heavy snowfall, icy weather grip Italy, Greece and Turkey
- Swimmer receives 10 stitches after being bitten by a shark at Merimbula Main Beach, Australia
- Man attacked by shark in Satellite Beach, Florida
- A frigid US: Average temperature 11°F
- Most powerful storm in a decade moves into Northern California; flooding, heavy snow
- Bone-chilling cold: Blizzards, snowstorms and floods wreak havoc across Europe
- At least 9 dead as blizzards and icy weather grip parts of Europe
- Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Himachal, India: Electricity, water supply hampered in Shimla
- Heavy snowstorm paralyses Istanbul, Turkey
- Wildfires burn 1 million hectares in Argentina over the last several weeks
- New cold record of -41.7C and freak winter thunderstorm in Finland
- Larsen C ice shelf crack may portend formation of giant Antarctic iceberg
- Pu'u 'Ō'ō volcanic show continues at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
- Shallow 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes west of Port Hardy, Canada
- US in the grip of the 'The Big Chill'
- Another eruption at Colima volcano in Mexico
- Green alert issued as Turrialba Volcano ashfall intensifies in Costa Rica
- Bogoslof Volcano in the Aleutians back at Red Alert
- Fireball? Nighttime booms, house shaking, red flash in Louisana skies
- Anomalous: Three Quadrantid meteor fireballs in southern skies?
- Meteor fireball or falling plane? Social media in Japan puzzled by mysterious fireball in the sky
- Meteor? Residents in Northern Alberta, Canada report 'strange noise', 'large blue flash' and 'explosion' in night sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Turrialba volcanic eruption in Costa Rica
- Meteor fireball disintegrates over Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua
- Green meteor fireball streaks across West Michigan sky
- Three meteor fireballs recorded over France in three days
- Large meteor fireball illuminates the sky over Colombia
- Fireball spotted over Swiss skies
- Fireball spotted over Belgium
- SOTT Exclusive: Four Fireballs Streak Across Irish Sky
- Huge meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spain (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball photographed hurtling towards ground in Wraysbury, UK
- Massive meteor fireball explodes several times off the coast of Norway
- Another fireball explodes over Siberian city
- Blazing fireball sighting over Scotland was probably meteor
- Meteor reported blazing across sky in Denmark
- Meteor fireball 'tore up the skies' in northeast Brazil
- House in Indonesia hit by meteorite
- First of its kind study shows that food -- not drugs -- cures disease
- The CDC's new quarantine rule poses a serious threat to civil liberties
- US district judge: Doctors can refuse trans patients, women who have had abortions
- Dr. Stephanie Seneff explains why modern wheat is causing so many health problems
- SOTT Focus: A comprehensive review of the many health benefits of smoking Tobacco
- Painkillers are killers: Prescription opioids make chronic pain worse
- The manufactured lie about the 'safety' of Endocrine Disruptors
- Tragedies mount: Vaccine-derived polio viruses are spreading in 'Polio Free India'
- Zinc repairs DNA and reduces oxidative stress
- The serious health problems association with acid reflux drugs
- According to science there are four kinds of drunks
- The dark side of beauty products: Too much makeup can harm skin, brain & kidneys
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Devil's in the Details: Diet Dogma and Fine-Tuning Your Own
- Chop wood & carry water: Everyday activities can be a complete workout
- Miniature brain and skull found inside 16-year-old girl's ovary
- Hospital fires workers for refusing flu shots but look who laughs last!
- Rare genetic mutation allows some people to get by on little sleep without noticeable harm
- Living in proximity to heavy traffic and constant noise increases your risk of dementia
- Link between aluminum and early onset Alzheimer's disease
- France pulls an all out ban on pesticides in public places
- The most useful life skills every 20-something should master
- Questioning the consensus: Maybe we can't really measure "implicit bias"
- Is it possible to get narcissists to feel empathy?
- How cultural contexts can shape mental illness
- Change your life by trusting your future self
- Hard-wired: The brain's circuitry for political belief
- Can't keep your New Year's resolutions? Try being kind to yourself
- Take rest: Restorative yoga triggers your relaxation response
- Ariana Grande, Twitter thread on sexism requires 'otherworldly patience'
- The late effects of stress: New insights into how the brain responds to trauma
- Researchers discover the most relaxing song on Earth
- The philosophical musings of Bruce Lee
- Why you should care less about what (most) other people think
- Breath of life: The scientific health benefits of controlled breathing
- When technology becomes too much of a good thing: Tips for breaking your screen addiction
- The Real 'Clash of Civilizations'? Spiritual Roots of Russo-American Conflict
- How to get rid of old habits and find your true Self
- Emotional 'hangovers' influence how we attend to and remember future experiences
- Benefits of caring: People who help and support others live longer
- The art of navigating family during the holidays
- Strange 'vibrating boat horn' noise heard across Liverpool, UK
- Chilean Navy declassifies inexplicable UFO footage after 2 year investigation
- Photo of "demon" goes viral on Facebook
- Arizona UFO theories reignited after mystery lights appear on New Year's Eve
- Beautiful crop circle makes an appearance in Antsy, UK
- Milwaukee man's van damaged by unidentified object falling from the sky
- Multiple lights appear and disappear in sky over Buxton, Maine (VIDEO)
- Strange Dutch Skies: Triangle UFOs and Mysterious 'Smoke Rings'
- Sea monster with dreadlocks? Mysterious object washes up on New Zealand beach
- My, how Area 51 has grown over the last 30 years
- Weird science: Chinese government has conducted numerous studies on superhuman powers
- Shapeshifting UFO over Houston, Texas?
- Turkey goes #UFOAttack crazy as 'sightings' seen across country
- Chinese astronauts spooked by unexplained knocking sounds during spaceflights
- How does the election of Donald Trump affect the disclosure movement?
- The return of Mothman? Point Pleasant resident photographs creature
- Strange implants and the extraterrestrial hypothesis
- Argentines battle demons at 'exorcism school'
- UFO filmed over Lima, Peru
- Massive 3.4 mile 'doorway' spotted on Mercury allowing 'UFOs' to travel in and out?
- Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
- "I lost because hackers showed America what a complete F-ing lunatic I am" (satire)(but true!)(ya know?)
- U.S. intel says four-year-old hacked Trump's Twitter account
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
- CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
- A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
- The man who looks after 735 dogs
- Putin to sing at Trump inauguration
- Nature freaks scout forests in search of rare predator, Hillary Clinton
- Revealed! Putin personally hacked DNC from surveillance aircraft with bear on board
- Seriously folks: The extraordinary interference of Russia in the domestic affairs of America
- Dead Polish man goes back to the pub from the morgue
- Hair, there & everywhere: The most bizarre 'sightings' of Trump's famous hairdo
- Putin's 'no-nonsense' dog gives a 'ruff' start at interview with Japanese journalists (VIDEO)
- Putin and the Russians did it! CIA mercilessly trolled after #RussianHack blame game
Quote of the Day
The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.
Recent Comments
you would achieve more success if you just simply asked china to step in.
it's great. we can turn shopping malls into apartments for the homeless. and the store-front will rise again!!!!! where i live, though.....walmart...
obama-clinton and company, the jesuits and the juice getting in their last strikes. law suits are gonna start flyin' in about two weeks. all the...
and more evidence that there was global catastrophes, perhaps one long drawn out one for 10,000 years. Following from the article: "Other studies...
I'm trying to understand. Infrared would pick up an additional range of frequencies. Violet is the highest visible spectrum frequency that can be...
SOTT.NET
Click here to learn how you can help
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2016 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE