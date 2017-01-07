is live in:
Society's Child
Spain's Valencia region reportedly adopts official BDS policy
The Jerusalem Post
Sat, 07 Jan 2017 17:12 UTC
A vote on Israel at the Provincial Council of Valencia, a semi-autonomous region with over 250 municipalities and 2.5 million inhabitants, took place during a general assembly on Dec. 29, according to the local faction of the far-left party València en Comú, which submitted the motion with other far-left factions.
"Today the Provincial Council of Valencia declared itself a free space from Israeli apartheid," a party spokesman wrote on its official Facebook page.
The approved motion, the statement read, was co-written by the local branch of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel, or BDS, and party deputy Roberto Jaramillo Martínez. Boycott promoters celebrated the vote as a major victory.
"It is a grand success for the Palestinian cause," the statement also read, vowing to "keep on fighting until Palestine is free." On Twitter, Martinez's party also said the motion passed "unanimously." It provided no additional information about the vote.
Attempts to obtain a copy of the resolution, which was not found on the council's website, did not immediately succeed. Calls and emails to the council were not answered nor returned.
ACOM, a Spanish pro-Israel group that has initiated dozens of court cases against municipalities and other bodies that support BDS, was trying to obtain the precise text of the motion, "which is still unclear," the group's president, Angel Mas, told JTA on Friday.
Separately, a Spanish court declared illegal a motion endorsing the boycott of Israel that was adopted in 2015 by the city council of the municipality of Santiago de Compostela in northwestern Spain, ACOM said in a statement this week. Ruling last month on a lawsuit filed by ACOM against the municipality, Tribunal 1 of Santiago de Compostela ruled that the municipality had overstepped its jurisdiction in passing the resolution.
ACOM legal action has led to the nullification or repeal of more than a dozen BDS resolutions in recent years in Spain, where more than 50 municipalities have endorsed BDS - more than anywhere else in Europe. Some rulings found BDS unconstitutional and discriminatory. Others nullified BDS motions on technical grounds.
In Santiago de Compostela, the City Council was criticized after local media reported that its BDS motion, which is nonbinding and declarative, may have prompted El Al, the Israeli national airline, to abandon plans to add a flight to the cash-strapped tourist city.
The Galician Association for Friendship with Israel told the La Voz de Galicia daily that in April, El Al opened a flight to Valencia rather than Santiago as a direct result of the boycott motion.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- #N**gerNavy: Internet harsh and unforgiving over Yahoo's spectacular typo
- FBI heavily censors document details provided in iPhone hacking lawsuit
- Turkish PM visits Iraq amid spat over unauthorized troops
- McAfee Antivirus founder destroys FBI report - Russia DID NOT hack DNC emails
- Delaware cops who fatally shot paralyzed man face no civil rights charges
- Two victims attacked with machete at California Civic Center station
- Violence spreads to Ivory Coast's commercial capital in armed revolt
- Marines heading back to Helmand Province despite Obama's promise of 'normal' Afghanistan embassy presence
- 'They're kidding?' Social media unimpressed by intel report on Russia 'hacking' US election
- Iraq: Turkey to withdraw its illegally stationed troops
- The CDC's new quarantine rule poses a serious threat to civil liberties
- Iraqi military: Headquarters of Chechen Daesh terrorists seized in Mosul
- US district judge: Doctors can refuse trans patients, women who have had abortions
- Spain's Valencia region reportedly adopts official BDS policy
- 6 questions that should be asked about the 'Russian hacking' report
- Austrian FM Kurz hopes to relax anti-Russian sanctions
- CDC secrets: Its mishaps with deadly germs
- US Congress: Last ditch protests fail to prevent Trump presidency
- Transgender man sues Catholic hospital for canceling 'medically necessary' hysterectomy as part of sex transition
- Ex-NSA tech director on 'Russia hacking' report: 'US intel community lost professional discipline'
- FBI heavily censors document details provided in iPhone hacking lawsuit
- Turkish PM visits Iraq amid spat over unauthorized troops
- McAfee Antivirus founder destroys FBI report - Russia DID NOT hack DNC emails
- Violence spreads to Ivory Coast's commercial capital in armed revolt
- Marines heading back to Helmand Province despite Obama's promise of 'normal' Afghanistan embassy presence
- Iraq: Turkey to withdraw its illegally stationed troops
- Iraqi military: Headquarters of Chechen Daesh terrorists seized in Mosul
- 6 questions that should be asked about the 'Russian hacking' report
- Austrian FM Kurz hopes to relax anti-Russian sanctions
- CDC secrets: Its mishaps with deadly germs
- US Congress: Last ditch protests fail to prevent Trump presidency
- Ex-NSA tech director on 'Russia hacking' report: 'US intel community lost professional discipline'
- German Vice Chancellor calls for shutting down Salafist mosques in Germany, expelling preachers
- State sanctioned murder: The mainstreaming of Palestinian genocide
- American spies would prefer if RT didn't report the news
- The president of Lebanon says Israel is behind businessman's murder in Angola
- Israel sprays toxic pesticides along the Gaza border, damages Palestinian crops
- Senators McCain & Graham launch their anti-Russian campaign
- No evidence at all: Obama releases 25 page report on 'Russian hacking'
- How Russia Today gives voice to American patriots
- #N**gerNavy: Internet harsh and unforgiving over Yahoo's spectacular typo
- Delaware cops who fatally shot paralyzed man face no civil rights charges
- Two victims attacked with machete at California Civic Center station
- 'They're kidding?' Social media unimpressed by intel report on Russia 'hacking' US election
- Spain's Valencia region reportedly adopts official BDS policy
- Transgender man sues Catholic hospital for canceling 'medically necessary' hysterectomy as part of sex transition
- Convicted killer receives first state-funded sex change operation
- Virtual reality porn on global rise, still lagging in US
- Failed war on drugs: DEA knocked for 'wasteful' marijuana raids in states where it is legal
- Mozambique: Drone crashes into plane damaging the fuselage
- Macy's, Sears and Kmart announce over 200 store closings and 10K layoffs nationwide
- NYPD captain under fire for saying police 'not too concerned' about increase in date rape rise
- Chippewa tribe calls for pipeline removal from all tribal land
- Up to 60 killed, dozens injured after car bomb blast in northern Syrian border town of Azaz
- U of Connecticut professor predicts societal collapse in 2020s
- A high speed chase, a stolen police vehicle, a naked woman...
- CNBC journalist John Harwood asked 'who Americans believe', Wikileaks or US intel - gets lambasted on Twitter
- Wikileaks trolls Democrats by highlighting failed Clinton strategy to bolster Trump as 'pied piper' opposition
- UK doubles sentence for stalkers after crime rate shoots up since 2012
- 33 killed in gruesome massacre in the second Brazilian prison riot this week
- Turkey opens Nevsehir underground city never before seen by the public
- The Expulsion of the Germans: The Largest Forced Migration in History
- Priceless treasures discovered at Minoan capital Knossos
- Virtual reality helps researchers recreate the lost sounds of Stonehenge
- Archaeologists investigate mounds in Burkina Faso
- Hunters lived on Tibetan plateau thousands of years earlier than thought
- Before the Nobel Prize, rich patrons and nobles funded scientific discoveries
- Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov Lenin - 1917 and its lessons for 2017
- 'Sicilian Stonehenge' discovered by amateur archaeologists
- Ancient Cross and Menorah Carvings Found Side by Side
- The Room of 10,000 Ancient Skulls
- Cuba and South Africa: Regionalism and Internationalism, Ideology and Conflict in Southern Africa during the Cold War
- 2,300yo ancient sword discovered in China, looks as deadly as ever
- Ancient Stone Bowl Unearthed in Jerusalem Perplexes Experts
- 'Passengers on Titanic were victims of criminal negligence' - New documentary provides evidence corporate greed, not act of god, sunk Titanic
- CIA won't endorse new "Secret Ops of the CIA" calendar showing agents stealing secrets, killing enemies and being killed
- Mystery of 24 alien black-boxes discovered near Egypt's Pyramids of Giza
- Boiler room fire ultimately responsible for the sinking of the Titanic, says new research
- The Secret Government - 1987: The Reagan-Bush Years
- Kwanzaa: Concocted by a deranged felon in 1966?
- How getting hit by lightning changed a woman's synesthesia
- NASA: Huge planet hurling comets to their doom in nearby solar system
- Dystopian future now a reality as car-makers install 'emotional' AI's into vehicles
- P-REACT: New technology can detect suspicious behavior and catch criminals in the act
- White House says risk of catastrophic asteroid impact 'real'
- India plans to launch over 100 satellites in single mission
- Study finds potential instability in Atlantic Ocean water circulation system could trigger global cooling
- FRBs: Source found for most mysterious message from the universe
- Astronomers observe new double-ringed galaxy 'unlike anything seen before'
- Washington State's Mount Rainier to get new digital-warning system for massive mudflows
- Zombie apocalypse could give humans just 100 days to live
- New state of water discovered
- Designer creates anti-surveillance clothing to hide people from facial recognition software
- Exposure to misinformation can enhance memory recall
- Forget the Shovel, Ancient Finds Now Made From Space
- Diamonds that 'know where they are' could make GPS satellites redundant
- A brand-new human organ has been classified
- NEOWISE discovers one, possibly two, new comets
- Doomsday warning or #fakenews? Earth will be destroyed by a rogue solar system in 2017
- SpaceX failure probe complete: Flights to resume Sunday from California
- Bone-chilling cold: Blizzards, snowstorms and floods wreak havoc across Europe
- At least 9 dead as blizzards and icy weather grip parts of Europe
- Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Himachal, India: Electricity, water supply hampered in Shimla
- Heavy snowstorm paralyses Istanbul, Turkey
- Wildfires burn 1 million hectares in Argentina over the last several weeks
- New cold record of -41.7C and freak winter thunderstorm in Finland
- Larsen C ice shelf crack may portend formation of giant Antarctic iceberg
- Pu'u 'Ō'ō volcanic show continues at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
- Shallow 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes west of Port Hardy, Canada
- US in the grip of the 'The Big Chill'
- Another eruption at Colima volcano in Mexico
- Green alert issued as Turrialba Volcano ashfall intensifies in Costa Rica
- Bogoslof Volcano in the Aleutians back at Red Alert
- Deadly floods strike south Thailand for second time in a month; foot of rainfall in a day
- Major Jammu-Srinagar highway in India shut for fourth consecutive day due to heavy snowfall
- Shallow 5.3 earthquake shakes Central New Zealand
- Magnitude 5.1 earthquake takes 4 lives in southern Iran
- Winter Storm Helena Heads East, Killing 2; State of Emergency Declared in Alabama, Georgia
- Flowers blooming early in UK and India
- Rare waxwing birds from abroad that signal harsh winter seen across Gloucestershire, UK as temperatures plummet
- Anomalous: Three Quadrantid meteor fireballs in southern skies?
- Meteor fireball or falling plane? Social media in Japan puzzled by mysterious fireball in the sky
- Meteor? Residents in Northern Alberta, Canada report 'strange noise', 'large blue flash' and 'explosion' in night sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Turrialba volcanic eruption in Costa Rica
- Meteor fireball disintegrates over Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua
- Green meteor fireball streaks across West Michigan sky
- Three meteor fireballs recorded over France in three days
- Large meteor fireball illuminates the sky over Colombia
- Fireball spotted over Swiss skies
- Fireball spotted over Belgium
- SOTT Exclusive: Four Fireballs Streak Across Irish Sky
- Huge meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spain (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball photographed hurtling towards ground in Wraysbury, UK
- Massive meteor fireball explodes several times off the coast of Norway
- Another fireball explodes over Siberian city
- Blazing fireball sighting over Scotland was probably meteor
- Meteor reported blazing across sky in Denmark
- Meteor fireball 'tore up the skies' in northeast Brazil
- House in Indonesia hit by meteorite
- Meteor fireball observed over Ireland and northern UK
- The CDC's new quarantine rule poses a serious threat to civil liberties
- US district judge: Doctors can refuse trans patients, women who have had abortions
- Dr. Stephanie Seneff explains why modern wheat is causing so many health problems
- SOTT Focus: A comprehensive review of the many health benefits of smoking Tobacco
- Painkillers are killers: Prescription opioids make chronic pain worse
- The manufactured lie about the 'safety' of Endocrine Disruptors
- Tragedies mount: Vaccine-derived polio viruses are spreading in 'Polio Free India'
- Zinc repairs DNA and reduces oxidative stress
- The serious health problems association with acid reflux drugs
- According to science there are four kinds of drunks
- The dark side of beauty products: Too much makeup can harm skin, brain & kidneys
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Devil's in the Details: Diet Dogma and Fine-Tuning Your Own
- Chop wood & carry water: Everyday activities can be a complete workout
- Miniature brain and skull found inside 16-year-old girl's ovary
- Hospital fires workers for refusing flu shots but look who laughs last!
- Rare genetic mutation allows some people to get by on little sleep without noticeable harm
- Living in proximity to heavy traffic and constant noise increases your risk of dementia
- Link between aluminum and early onset Alzheimer's disease
- France pulls an all out ban on pesticides in public places
- Coming soon: Vaccines against painkiller drugs
- Questioning the consensus: Maybe we can't really measure "implicit bias"
- Is it possible to get narcissists to feel empathy?
- How cultural contexts can shape mental illness
- Change your life by trusting your future self
- Hard-wired: The brain's circuitry for political belief
- Can't keep your New Year's resolutions? Try being kind to yourself
- Take rest: Restorative yoga triggers your relaxation response
- Ariana Grande, Twitter thread on sexism requires 'otherworldly patience'
- The late effects of stress: New insights into how the brain responds to trauma
- Researchers discover the most relaxing song on Earth
- The philosophical musings of Bruce Lee
- Why you should care less about what (most) other people think
- Breath of life: The scientific health benefits of controlled breathing
- When technology becomes too much of a good thing: Tips for breaking your screen addiction
- The Real 'Clash of Civilizations'? Spiritual Roots of Russo-American Conflict
- How to get rid of old habits and find your true Self
- Emotional 'hangovers' influence how we attend to and remember future experiences
- Benefits of caring: People who help and support others live longer
- The art of navigating family during the holidays
- Is your social media making you depressed?
- Chilean Navy declassifies inexplicable UFO footage after 2 year investigation
- Photo of "demon" goes viral on Facebook
- Arizona UFO theories reignited after mystery lights appear on New Year's Eve
- Beautiful crop circle makes an appearance in Antsy, UK
- Milwaukee man's van damaged by unidentified object falling from the sky
- Multiple lights appear and disappear in sky over Buxton, Maine (VIDEO)
- Strange Dutch Skies: Triangle UFOs and Mysterious 'Smoke Rings'
- Sea monster with dreadlocks? Mysterious object washes up on New Zealand beach
- My, how Area 51 has grown over the last 30 years
- Weird science: Chinese government has conducted numerous studies on superhuman powers
- Shapeshifting UFO over Houston, Texas?
- Turkey goes #UFOAttack crazy as 'sightings' seen across country
- Chinese astronauts spooked by unexplained knocking sounds during spaceflights
- How does the election of Donald Trump affect the disclosure movement?
- The return of Mothman? Point Pleasant resident photographs creature
- Strange implants and the extraterrestrial hypothesis
- Argentines battle demons at 'exorcism school'
- UFO filmed over Lima, Peru
- Massive 3.4 mile 'doorway' spotted on Mercury allowing 'UFOs' to travel in and out?
- The mystery of the Mary Celeste began on Staten Island 144 years ago
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
- CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
- A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
- The man who looks after 735 dogs
- Putin to sing at Trump inauguration
- Nature freaks scout forests in search of rare predator, Hillary Clinton
- Revealed! Putin personally hacked DNC from surveillance aircraft with bear on board
- Seriously folks: The extraordinary interference of Russia in the domestic affairs of America
- Dead Polish man goes back to the pub from the morgue
- Hair, there & everywhere: The most bizarre 'sightings' of Trump's famous hairdo
- Putin's 'no-nonsense' dog gives a 'ruff' start at interview with Japanese journalists (VIDEO)
- Putin and the Russians did it! CIA mercilessly trolled after #RussianHack blame game
- Putin refuses puppy gift from Japan - war inevitable
- ISIS whines after Russia maliciously interferes with latest attack on Palmyra, killing dozens of their 'moderate' terrorists
- There's a lady in Cuba who gets paid by the government for guarding iconic glasses on John Lennon statue
Quote of the Day
I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts.
Recent Comments
Thanks Elliot for a very well written, comprehensive and informative article. Well done!
Thank you!
sue the cops as individuals. Go after their houses, cars, pensions, and bank accounts.
I think the SOTT commentator as well as Baybars are more correct than the folks pushing AGW. Just the fact they want to tax the whole worlds...
There is a small mistake of one magnitude in the article in the conversion from sq. kilometers to sq. miles. It says above: "It could mean the...
SOTT.NET
Click here to learn how you can help
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2016 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE