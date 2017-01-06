© FOX 10 Phoenix / YouTube

A Maricopa County sheriff's deputy responding to a disturbance at a gas station was in for a wild ride. A naked woman greeted him, claiming she had been sexually assaulted, butthings took a bizarre turn. What followed wasthat reached over 100 miles (161 kilometers) per hour. Not even spike strips could stop herwhile trying to merge onto I-10 after driving 75 miles (120 km).The unidentified woman got into the deputy's car at a gas station in Gila Bend, Arizona, whenChief Deputy Ben Henry said the deputy was less concerned about potentially arresting the woman and entered the gas station to try to find something she could use to cover herself.Henry explained that this was not his department's standard procedure, but felt it could have been justified given the circumstances.Henry said.The deputy tried to stop her by running alongside the vehicle and then jumped on the running board of the truck, but was knocked off. A couple offered him their vehicle to pursue the woman which he accepted to maintain contact with his truck until backup arrived.After that, the woman traveled at high speeds for about 75 miles and thwarted the police's every attempt to stop her including the use of stop sticks. It wasn't until she attempted to merge onto Interstate 10 thatwhere she was met by officers.Even then, the woman allegedly remained non-compliant andOfficers used a non-lethalto subdue her. She has since been taken to a hospital, but her motivations remain unknown.Henry told reporters.Police are now, but Henry stressed that their primary concern was her health. He could not confirm whether she had been under the influence of anything but did say that