House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said Thursday that President-elect Trump does not believe that Russian President Vladamir Putin is a "friend" of the United States."I don't want to get into my private conversations with him. I want to keep those confidential," McCaul said. "But I will say that he acknowledged that Mr. Putin is not our friend. I think he wants a stronger relationship with Russia and Mr. Putin. I think the reset button did not work with Hillary Clinton. I think he would like to change the dynamics we have with Russia."He also called on the incoming Trump administration to take a "strong stance" on the Russian hacking, and said Russia was responsible."The attacks on our democracy were nation-state based that need to be called out as such and that consequences need to be made," McCaul said. "Without consequences, bad behavior will continue ... There have been no consequences to the Russia interfering in our democracy and our elections. The incoming administration needs to take a strong stance."