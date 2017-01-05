House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said Thursday that President-elect Trump does not believe that Russian President Vladamir Putin is a "friend" of the United States.

McCaul told reporters that even though Trump has questioned the U.S. intelligence assessment that Russia tried to sway the November election, Trump views Putin the same way that he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell do. He also remained steadfast on his stance regarding the Russians, pressing that they did attempt to interfere with the election.

"I don't want to get into my private conversations with him. I want to keep those confidential," McCaul said. "But I will say that he acknowledged that Mr. Putin is not our friend. I think he wants a stronger relationship with Russia and Mr. Putin. I think the reset button did not work with Hillary Clinton. I think he would like to change the dynamics we have with Russia."

McCaul said U.S.-Russia cooperation on the Islamic State would be one way to improve the relationship, but he said Russia and Putin are not "friends" of the U.S. and that the Russians do not have the same interests.

He also called on the incoming Trump administration to take a "strong stance" on the Russian hacking, and said Russia was responsible.

"The attacks on our democracy were nation-state based that need to be called out as such and that consequences need to be made," McCaul said. "Without consequences, bad behavior will continue ... There have been no consequences to the Russia interfering in our democracy and our elections. The incoming administration needs to take a strong stance."

McCaul made the remarks during a press conference where he and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., laid out suggestions on cybersecurity for the incoming administration.