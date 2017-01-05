Two girls were killed while two others were burnt after separate lightning strikes in Lupane and Tsholotsho.Matabeleland North acting provincial spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Eglon Nkala confirmed the deaths. The Tsholotsho girl was 12 years old while the one from Lupane was seven.. In Tsholotsho a lightning bolt struck at around 2 PM, while in Lupane the incident occurred at around 4 PM."Post mortem was done on both bodies and no foul play is suspected," said Asst Insp Nkala.Chief Mabhikwa of Lupane said the girl who was killed by lightning in his area was in the company ofHe said the three girls were herding donkeys in the playgrounds of Somhlanga Primary School when it started raining."One of the girls, the seven year old, was struck by lightning and she died on the spot. The other two managed to walk back home and reported the matter to their mother, Miss Sihle Dube," said the chief.