A violent winter storm pattern will thrash through all of Austria this Wednesday.According to Heute, the region of Upper Austria is currently under heavy snowfall and theEven the city's central ice rink located in front of town hall known as the 'Wiener Eistraum' was forced to shut down due to potential dangerous conditions.one even crushing a parked car in the district of Ottakring.Additionally, the national train service, the ÖBB has stated that the coming storm has caused many lines throughout the country to be compromised in terms of either delays or cancellations. Travelers should make sure to check the updated timetables to remain on top of the changes.. It is recommended that individuals remain aware of potential sweeping debris and to dress appropriately while outdoors.