purchases for food and supermarket products, electronic and electric devices, household equipment, footwear, clothing, fuel, furniture, cigarettes, drinks

Restaurants, cafeterias,bars and hotels

Services like by hairdressers and beauty parlors, gyms and dance schools, car repair, plumbers, electricians, painters, carpenters, lawyers and accountants.

For doctors and pharmacy the same practice will be valid as in last year. The tax office will accept the expenditure only if payments are made per credit card or bank transfer.

Expenditure for utility bills, landlines and mobile phones, heating, rent, loan repayments that in fact swallow the largest amount of monthly expenditure for private households will not be accepted. Also not accepted is expenditure for toll and transport tickets.

10% for annual income up to €10,000

15% for annual income €10,001-€30,000

20% for annual income over €30,001

income €7,000: expenditure per plastic money must be €700

income €10,000: expenditure per plastic money must be €1,000

income €30,000: expenditure per plastic money must be €4,500

income €60,000 expenditure per plastic money must be €12,000

The spread of global cash bans continues with Greece unveiling their so-called 'soft' approach by whichAs KeepTalkingGreece reports, the new guidelines refer to employees, pensioners, farmers, and also the unemployed.Accepted expenditure will be:In its "wisdom" the Greek Finance Ministry has determined the amount the taxpayers will have to pay with electronic money in order to be able to get the tax allowance:Find the SurrealismI heard on television that couples will have to spend separately - but better check with your accountant. The average taxpayer in Greece needs an accountant anyway, someone who will follow the revenue-expedience balance month by month for the sake of the tax office.Exempted from the compulsory usage of credit/debit cards are seniors over 70 years old, residents of remote areas and people with disability over 80%. I suppose they will have to continue the collection of paper receipts.KTG understands that with these new system, taxpayers will not need to collect the stupid receipts from cash register, where the amount had faded away when they were supposed to be brought to the tax office in a huge plastic bag.