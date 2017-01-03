© John Hart, Environment Agency.



A NERC centre's scientific review of the winter floods of 2015-2016 confirms that the event was one of the most extreme and severe hydrological events of the last century.The study, carried out by scientists from the Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (CEH) in collaboration with the British Hydrological Society (BHS),The new hydrological appraisal - 'The Winter Floods of 2015-16 in the UK', published on the first anniversary of Storm Desmond (5 December) - brings together both river flow and meteorological data in an analysis of the events that led toStorm Desmond alone caused an estimated insurance bill of more than £1·3bn when it struck on 5-6 December 2015.The review also highlights that 16,000 properties in England were flooded during the three months of "remarkably persistent and exceptionally mild cyclonic" activity which, along with Storm Desmond, included the major storms of Abigail, Frank and Gertrude.Lead author Terry Marsh, from CEH, said:Correspondingly, river flows across much of the country exceeded bankfull for extended periods. The associated flooding was both extensive and repetitive, and total river outflows from Great Britain following the passage of Storm Desmond in December exceeded the previous maximum by a substantial margin."Cumbrian resident Dr Ed Henderson, a co-author of the review from BHS, said:"The effects of the floods are personal. Thousands of Cumbrians, like people in other flood-affected parts of the country, have seen their lives upturned. Many have experienced life-changing financial losses and incredible stress. Speaking with flood victims, the words that come out are despair, fear and anxiety - fear of flooding again and the anxiety of an approaching winter. Floods don't just take your home, the place where you should feel safe, they often take your future as well."The review highlights:* That December was the wettest and, on average, the warmest on record in the UK, in records going back to 1910.* Record peak flows occurred at the rivers Eden, Tyne and Lune in England of around 1,700 cumecs (cubic metres per second). This volume of water is enough to fill London's Royal Albert Hall in under a minute.* Other record peak flows also took place on the rivers Nith, Tweed, Clyde, Forth and Tay in Scotland and the Mourne in Northern Ireland.