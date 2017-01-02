1. You're chained to a 40-hour working week

2. Wage slavery

3. You're up to your eyeballs in rules and regulations

4. Mass surveillance - Your life is not your own

5. Can't say what you want

Unable to encompass critical thought Greatly limited when making choices Dogmatic and unhealthily skeptical Extremist and intolerant Easier to be manipulated and controlled by authorities More likely to accept authoritative views, no matter how untrue they may be Likely in numbers to react with violent outbursts due to the 'bottling up effect' caused by the suppression

The "Countering Disinformation and Propaganda Act"

Accelerating all efforts to spread the word about this unconstitutional, undemocratic, inhumane, Anti-American and treasonous act and defy... Encourage leakers such as the governmental whistleblowers and those in the corporate mainstream media to expose the truth. Lobby the new President-elect Trump and associates to reiterate the 1st Amendment and disparage attempts to brand anti-government information as treasonous.

6. Your alternative views are demonized

7. Criminalizing your goodwill

Final thoughts - what needs to be done?