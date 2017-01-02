Puppet Masters
A Loser's Malice: What's behind Obama's attacks on Putin
Michael Jabara Carley
Strategic Culture Foundation
Fri, 23 Dec 2016 17:41 UTC
Let's consider Obama's remarks at his last press conference on Friday, 16 December. "The Russians can't change us or significantly weaken us", said Obama: "They are a smaller country. They are a weaker country. Their economy doesn't produce anything that anybody wants to buy, except oil and gas and arms. They don't innovate". This was insulting both Putin and his country, but not enough apparently for Obama. "They [the Russians] can impact us if we lose track of who we are. They can impact us if we abandon our values. Mr. Putin can weaken us, just like he's trying to weaken Europe, if we start buying into notions that it's okay to intimidate the press, or lock up dissidents, or discriminate against people because of their faith or what they look like".
"Lock up dissidents... discriminate against people"? What alternate reality does Mr. Obama live in? Doesn't produce anything people want to buy? The United States buys rocket engines that it does not now produce at home. Maybe the Americans, a Russian commentator joked, can use high tech trampolines to get into space and do without Russian technology.
In an interview the previous day with the American National Public Radio Obama ranted about Putin. It must have been a rehearsal for his press conference. "This is somebody, the former head of the KGB", said Obama, "who is responsible for crushing democracy in Russia... countering American efforts to expand freedom at every turn; is currently making decisions that's leading to a slaughter in Syria". What stupefying hypocrisy; what utter nonsense. Putin was a lieutenant colonel in the KGB, but never its head, and he certainly has not "crushed democracy in Russia". He even treats his political opposition with respect compared to Obama who dismisses president-elect Donald Trump as some kind of Russian Manchurian candidate. The Russians, according to Obama, interfered in the US presidential elections, and helped defeat fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton. They hacked the Democratic National Committee's hard drive and passed thousands of emails to WikiLeaks, although, according to others, an outraged Clinton insider leaked the cache of embarrassing emails. Obama has dismissed that possibility. The Russians did the hack, he insists , and Putin must be held personally responsible.
Obama's frustrations began several years ago. Remember back in 2013, when the US government started a propaganda campaign about Syrian chemical weapons and warned of "red lines" that could not be crossed? Apparently, the US government came within an ace or two of launching massive air attacks on Syria. Putin intervened and the Syrian government gave up its chemical weapons, removing the US pretext for intervention. The print media had a field day showing Putin helping Obama out of a corner of his own making. All the while, Putin kept urging Russian-US cooperation against the jihadists in Syria, trying to draw the United States away from its ruinous policies. To no avail. Who then acted with greater statesmanship, Putin or Obama?
You have to give credit to Obama; he was ambitious, aiming for a big prize and the humiliation of Russia and its president. Again, he was thwarted not so much by President Putin but by the Russian people of the Crimea who immediately mobilized their local self-defense units backed by "polite people", Russian marines stationed in Sevastopol, to kick out the Ukrainians with scarcely a shot fired. They organized a referendum to approve entry into the Russian Federation. Reunification was quickly approved by a huge majority and celebrated in Moscow. Putin gave a remarkably candid speech, explaining the Russian position. "NATO remains a military alliance,' he said, "and we are against having a military alliance making itself at home right in our backyard or in our historic territory. I simply cannot imagine that we would travel to Sevastopol to visit NATO sailors. Of course, most of them are wonderful guys, but it would be better to have them come and visit us, be our guests, rather than the other way round".
That was too much. Putin became Obama's nemesis. The US president struck back with economic sanctions, which his European vassals quickly endorsed. When Malaysian Airlines, MH17, was shot down over the eastern Ukraine, Obama and the EU at once accused Putin of being responsible without a shred of evidence. In fact, the available evidence points to the Kiev junta as the guilty party, but the MSM paid no attention. It ran an orchestrated propaganda campaign leading to harder sanctions against Russia intended to sabotage the Russian economy and break the Russian government.
Obama and his advisors again miscalculated. The Russian government instituted its own sanctions against the EU, and looked for other sources of supply or replaced foreign imports with Russian products. "We can do without Polish apples and French cheese", most Russians thought. "Liberals" sulked over the loss of their camembert, but that's a small price to pay for Russian independence. Obama was outsmarted again by Russians who, he insists, can't innovate. As for the EU, it suffered huge economic losses because of sanctions at American behest in a classic case of shooting oneself in the foot. It's getting to be a habit; the EU has again renewed its sanctions against Russia.
Like the USSR before it, Russia has always had to pursue a politique du faible, a poor man's policies, never having the abundant resources of it western adversaries. Russians learned early on to innovate. The fox has to make its way in a world full of dangerous wolves.
What Obama must hate most of all is Putin's exposure of US support for Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. Who indeed is responsible for the "slaughter" in Syria? Obama calls it fighting for democracy. "Airstrike democracy", Putin once derisively replied. "Do you realize what you have done?" Putin asked at the UN in 2015, shocking the MSM. Obviously not, if one is to judge by Obama's remarks of the last few days. He's still the obsessive adolescent with doubts about himself and in over his head against a real statesman. Thank heavens Obama is on his way out the door of the White House. It's not a minute too soon. Olliver Cromwell's famous remark in 1653 to the Rump Parliament seems apposite. "You have sat too long for any good you have been doing lately... Depart, I say; and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!"
