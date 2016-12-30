The New Year getaway was ruined for thousands of disappointed Britons today as fog disrupted dozens of flights. London City, Gatwick and Heathrow were the world's three most delayed airports as travel plans were destroyed.Passengers queued in the hope of taking another flight as the UK faced killer ice and fog for the third day in a row. Drivers were urged to take extra care as a fog warning was issued for the South East with visibility under 300ft. There were also problems on train routes in Hampshire, Cardiff and Kent - with the latter caused by slippery rails.Before dawn had even broken, a coach veered off a motorway slip road in Oxfordshire and flipped in heavy fog. The male driver and 16 passengers on the M40 suffered injuries including broken bones, cuts and bruises.City, Gatwick and Heathrow were the world's three most delayed airports today thanks to the fog around London. It was the third day in a row that City faced major delays due to fog, with 75 per cent of flights running late today.