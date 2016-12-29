© Michael Colling



The reason for the traffic on the ring road...more a river than a puddle #victraffic #melbweather @VicTraffic pic.twitter.com/2akzyCZaTC

— Sharnel Amber (@sharnelc) December 29, 2016

© Anthony Hanna



© Hamish Blair



Hey @metrotrains - good to see you do boat services now #sandringham #melbweather #metrotrains pic.twitter.com/Zq19Pnqiab



— Matt LaPorta (@mattylp) December 29, 2016

Montague street underpass... No, no, don't do it!! Too late... (complete with a bloke fishing at the end) @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/DqiB2DChVE

— Kieran Jones (@kieranjones_9) December 29, 2016

Elwood Canal full to the point of bursting, warning messages from the SES in phone, be safe out there #melbourneweather pic.twitter.com/6uj9qGT0Xg

— Mathew Langdon (@mnlangdon) December 29, 2016

Melbourne is still reeling from flash flooding after a severe downpour hit Victoria on Thursday afternoon,Metro Trains was still reporting delays across most of the network, with sections of Sandringham, Hurstbridge and Belgrave lines still suspended as of 11.15pm.A moderate flood warning was issued to Coburg and Northcote residents as Merri Creek's water level rose. The creek is expected to peak at 3.2 metres on Friday.A minor flood warning has been issued for the Yarra River at Heidelberg, Fairfield and Abbotsford, while an earlier flood warning issued for Elsternwick Canal has been downgraded to minor.Airfield staff were forced to retreat from the tarmac as the risk of lightning strikes heightened just before 3pm."We've had a few gaps in the weather where we've been able to get some flights out," an airport spokesman said.Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Efron said the highest rainfall was recorded just north of Sunbury, with 84mm. But while some ­suburbs were saturated, others were almost dry."The outer western suburbs escaped the worst of it. St Albans only had 7mm but Melbourne airport had 54mm, so it just shows how thunderstorms can be hit-and-miss," he said.VicRoads urged motorists to drive with caution with dozen of roads across the state closed due to flooding.The Sandringham line shut down due to flooding near Prahran railway station. A passenger tweeted footage of a train on the line inching forward through water:And a car tried to drive through floodwaters under the Montague St bridge, but came unstuck while a man tried a spot of fishing in the background:Mr Efron said the thunderstorm drenching the capital city was the "remnants" of the system in Central Australia earlier this week.He said revellers planning on hitting the city tonight, may want to change their plans, with showers and storms expected into the evening."We've got severe thunderstorm activity across the melbourne area extending into northern victoria as well as west Gippsland," he said."With that thunderstorm activity we have seen flash flooding across much of southern Melbourne, around St Kilda, Elwood and Elsternwick."Some of the rainfall totals we have seen have been in excess of 50mm."In the Seymour area we have had 68mm since 9am."Mr Efron said the conditions were like what you would see in Darwin in the NT, with another humid night ahead."It's as a result of northerly winds transporting very moist air across southeastern Australia from the tropics," he said."Conditions in Melbourne today are very similar to what you would see in Darwin at this time of year. A combination of high temperatures and humidity as well."The humidity won't drop until tomorrow morning."