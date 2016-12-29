Mexico's Ministry of Interior said the Colima volcano has generated eruptions that have created ash plumes up to 1,000 feet tall.The Colima volcano -- known by Mexicans as the Volcano of Fire -- is in Mexico's Colima state, a small state on the Pacific coast. Authorities have also declared an exclusion zone in neighboring Jalisco state."Respect the radius of exclusion of 4.6 miles in Jalisco and 7.4 miles in Colima," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.The Interior Ministry said ash will mostly affect areas east and west of the volcano, while areas within about three miles of the volcano are at risk of falling volcanic debris.