A man who was struck by a bolt of lightning in Mvurwi on Saturday has been identified as Cde Tigere, a member of war veterans association.It is alleged Cde Tigere was struck by lightning in Forester (E) Mashonaland Central where he was heading cattle.He was a member of ZANU PF and a vice chairperson in Mvurwi district.His body had decomposed and they called for an emergency burial at his farm in Forester today.