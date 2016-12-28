A man who was struck by a bolt of lightning in Mvurwi on Saturday has been identified as Cde Tigere, a member of war veterans association.

It is alleged Cde Tigere was struck by lightning in Forester (E) Mashonaland Central where he was heading cattle.

He was a member of ZANU PF and a vice chairperson in Mvurwi district.

His body had decomposed and they called for an emergency burial at his farm in Forester today.

Meanwhile, this is the second time lightning has caused fatal incidents after it killed seven beast on the same Estate in November.