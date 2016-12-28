© Mike Campbell/WWJ Newsradio 950

A massive sinkhole in a residential neighborhood north of Detroit forced families to make emergency evacuations over the Christmas weekend.Residents of more than a dozen homes in Fraser, Michigan, evacuated after the sinkhole was discovered Saturday under one home, according to city officials.Alba's neighbor, Derek Loewen, and his father ran over to help, grabbing whatever they could of Alba's belongings to take out of the house."We kept running in and out as much as we could until police officers told us that we could no longer go in because it was too dangerous," Loewen told reporters.Authorities believe the sinkhole may have been caused by a collapsed sewer line 45 feet underground.Engineers are now working to find a way to safely get residents back into their homes, but say it could take as long as two weeks.Fraser Mayor John Nichols told residents at a public meeting Monday to exercise caution where the repair effort is underway."Let these people get their jobs done," Nichols said. "It's a devastating situation. We don't want it to become a tragedy."