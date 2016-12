© Lucas Jackson / Reuters

In North Dakota, weather conditions and near-zero visibility compelled a no-travel warning , as the National Weather Service said a blizzard warning would remain in effect for much of the state through Monday afternoon."It will take many days to get this snow cleared out," said Jeff Heintz, North Dakota's director of public works., especially in North and South Dakota, as well as Nebraska, where, according to AP.while no-travel advisories were issued across the state.Flight delays and cancellations have occurred at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Minnesota and Minot International Airport in North Dakota, as well as airports in Fargo, Hector, and Bismarck, North Dakota.The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota, reported near-zero visibility and wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour in the eastern region of the state.As of early Monday morning, Bismarck has received more than 12 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, while Underwood, North Dakota, got 18 inches of snow, the Weather Channel reported.